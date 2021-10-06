CONTACT US
Tommie’s Plumbing has provided professional plumbing services to the residents of Greeneville, TN for over 30 years. Our experience and reputation have helped us grow our business and we are now proud to serve you in Greeneville as well as from our new location in Jonesborough, TN!
Sewer and drain cleaning is our main focus, but we also provide a full line of plumbing services such as kitchen faucet, shower valves, toilet and bathroom faucet installations. We also provide outside plumbing work, such as septic and sewer drain line installation or replacements. We are able to unclog drain lines from kitchen sinks, bathroom sinks, toilets, shower drains and main lines. We do pretty much everything!
Tommie’s Plumbing is available to help with all of your plumbing needs. Tommie’s is licensed, bonded and insured. Our quality workmanship and passion to provide our customers with expert service is second to none. Call our offices today to schedule an appointment!
Fast & Reliable Plumbing
Tommie’s Plumbing provides expert commercial and residential plumbing with one focus in mind: to raise the experience of serving others to extraordinary levels. Whether you are a general contractor, a business owner or a homeowner, our dedicated team of licensed, experienced, exceptionally trained technicians and our friendly office staff will take the stress out of your plumbing project by providing plumbing services done right the first time. Our mission is to be a customer-focused organization dedicated to transforming your view of the plumbing industry through providing worry-free and simplified services.
See our full list of services below and call our office today to schedule your appointment!
Sewer & Drain Cleaning
High Water Bill
Water Heater Installation
Tankless Water Heaters
Garbage Disposals
Sewer Line Replacement
Septic Tanks
Copper Line Repair
High Water Pressure
Faucet Repair