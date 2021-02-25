Proudly Serving the Tri-Cities, TN and Surrounding Area

We have the power to make things better®

TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH A SERVICE PROFESSIONAL

CALL 844-344-7771

For Emergency Service CALL 423-692-0236

*Mr. Electric is a locally owned and operated franchise that is part of the Neighborly Company

Why Mr. Electric

Electricity makes the modern world go round, so when you have electrical problems you need quick solutions you can rely on. Whether you need total re-wiring or just a ceiling fan installed, Mr. Electric of Tri-Cities can take care of your problem. We’ll schedule an appointment at your convenience, show up on time to evaluate the situation and provide several solutions and pricing options. Whichever solution you choose, we promise you professionalism and our best work. With Mr. Electric of Tri-Cities, your home or business is in good hands.

Mr. Electric handles all types of electrical work in the Tri-Cities area, specializing in electrical installations and repairs. From simple outlets, switches and fixtures to complex electrical wiring, panel systems generators and outdoor security lighting, Mr. Electric can handle the job. Our priority is keeping your home or business running smoothly and safely.

At Mr. Electric, you can expect:

Call Ahead Scheduling – Mr. Electric is available on your schedule, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Emergency service available.

Quality Assurance – Our courteous technicians respect your home and provide attention to detail that ensures quality work.

Upfront Pricing – Mr. Electric electricians always explain what they are going to do – before any work starts.

Performance Guarantee – Mr. Electric takes pride in doing excellent work. If it’s not right, we’ll fix it.

LOCAL RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL ELECTRICAL SERVICES

Electrical Services for Home or Business

In today’s DIY era, it can be tempting to try and save a few dollars by attempting electrical projects yourself or with the help of the local handyman. Unless you are simply plugging in a surge protector to valuable electronics, or swapping a light bulb, opting for a licensed, professional electrician is in your best interest.

Emergency Electrician

Electrical Wiring

Home & Residential Electrician

Electric Panels

Commercial Electrician

Some of Our Reviews

“These guys are fantastic! Showed up when they said they would, very respectful, courteous, and had my wiring issue figured out in no time. Wonderful Experience!!!” Billy D. 2/16/21

“Our Circuit breaker panel went up in smoke. They showed up fast and I can’t say enough about the electrician Christopher and his dedication and quality of work to make sure we had power before the day was over. Would highly recommend the company.” Michael R. 2/20/21