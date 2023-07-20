Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sharply defended himself Thursday in his opening statement at a hearing on alleged “weaponization” of the federal government over remarks he reportedly made that have prompted accusations of antisemitism and racism.

Kennedy, who has mounted a long-shot 2024 primary challenge to President Biden, said before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that “no evidence” exists that he is antisemitic and that the attacks that have been made on him in recent days have been intended to keep him quiet.

“Antisemitism, racism — these are the most appalling, disgusting pejoratives, and they’re applied to me to silence me,” he said.

Kennedy faced widespread backlash following unfounded remarks he reportedly made pointing to a theory that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” with Caucasian and Black people most susceptible and Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people the most immune.

After he received criticism online, Kennedy argued that the New York Post, which originally published a story on his comments, was “mistaken” and that he never suggested the coronavirus was engineered to spare Jewish people.

His comments were denounced by many prominent Democrats, including Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, the House Democrats’ campaign arm and Kennedy’s nephew former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.).

Kennedy said at the hearing that he has never “uttered a phrase” that was racist or antisemitic. He said he has spent his life advocating for Israel.

“But I am being censored here through this target, through smears, through misinterpretations of what I’ve said, through lies, through association,” he said.

Kennedy argued that censorship is not the way to end political polarization, and it “only aggravates and amplifies the problem.” He said the country needs to set an example of being respectful to others.

“If you think I said something that’s antisemitic, let’s talk about the details,” he said.

“I denounce anybody who uses the words that I have said to imply something that is negative about people who are Jewish,” Kennedy added.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), a member of the committee, motioned to move the committee to executive session following Kennedy’s opening statement, arguing that the comments violate a committee rule against evidence or testimony at a hearing tending to “defame, degrade or incriminate” any person.

The motion was tabled on a party-line vote and the hearing continued.