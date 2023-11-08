GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is hurling a footwear- and former vice president-related dig at fellow White House hopeful Nikki Haley, calling her “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.”

Ramaswamy took aim at Haley during Wednesday’s 2024 Republican presidential debate in Miami following a question from moderator Lester Holt about what the entrepreneur would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the country’s war with Hamas. Taking a swipe at Haley, Ramaswamy said, “She becomes a military contractor. She joins the board of Boeing … and is now a multimillionaire.”

“I think that that’s wrong when Republicans do it or Democrats do it.”

“Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?”

“We’ve got two of them onstage tonight,” Ramaswamy said, as the audience could be heard raising their voices.

Haley later shot back at Ramaswamy, “I’d first like to say, they’re five-inch heels — and I don’t wear them unless you can run in them.”

“We’ve got two of you onstage!” Ramaswamy repeated, an apparent dig at fellow 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Fashion critics have questioned whether a pair of cowboy boots worn recently by Florida’s governor had height-increasing inserts or heels on them.

“The second thing I will say: I wear heels, they’re not for a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition,” Haley said.