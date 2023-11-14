House Republicans on Tuesday are set to try to pass a stopgap bill to fund the government into the new year.

In a surprise late-night announcement, GOP leaders said they would try to move the continuing resolution (CR) under a fast-track process that will require support from Democrats, an attempt to work around GOP opposition that threatened to tank the bill on a procedural vote.

The gambit is sure to draw howls from the party’s right flank, but Democratic leaders have indicated the party could support the substance of the unusual two-part stopgap.

Under suspension of the rules, the bill would need two-thirds support to pass the House and head to the Senate.

