Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is set to return to Washington for work on Tuesday for the first time since February, handing Democrats back their majority on the Senate Judiciary Committee and one-seat advantage in the full chamber.

Adam Russell, a Feinstein spokesperson, confirmed to The Hill that she boarded a flight to Washington earlier on Tuesday. The Senate is set to vote this evening.

Feinstein, 89, has been sidelined since the February recess after she was hospitalized with shingles.

The longtime California Democrat has been at the center of criticism in recent months, as the Judiciary Committee cancelled three straight mark-ups and was unable to move several nominees through the panel in March.

Four sitting House members — Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) — called on her to resign and argued she was no longer able to carry out her responsibilities as a lawmaker. Feinstein is the oldest sitting senator.

In response, Feinstein asked for the Senate to temporarily replace her on the Judiciary Committee, an idea Republicans immediately shot down.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters last week he was hopeful Feinstein would return to the Capitol by this week.

Even without Feinstein, the Judiciary panel has advanced eight nominees in recent weeks to final votes on the Senate floor. Four nominations remain stalled and need her presence in order to proceed.

The most prominent of those is Michael Delaney, a nominee for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, who remains stuck over his handling of a sexual assault case at a boarding school in New Hampshire and has yet to win the required backing of all Democrats on the panel.

