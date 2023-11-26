President Biden announced Sunday that a 4-year-old American Israeli citizen, Abigail Idan, was among the 13 hostages released Sunday from Gaza.

“Two days ago, two days ago, one of our fellow Americans, a little girl named Abigail, turned 4 years old. She spent her birthday, that birthday … held hostage by Hamas. Today, she’s free, and [first lady Jill Biden] and I, together with so many Americans, are praying for the fact that she is going to be alright. She’s free, and she’s in Israel now,” Biden said in remarks Sunday.

“What she endured is unthinkable. Abigail was among 13 hostages released today from Gaza under the brokered [deal] and sustained though intensive U.S. diplomacy. She’s now safely in Israel. And we continue to press and expect for additional Americans [to] be released as well,” he added. “And we will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones.”

DEVELOPING