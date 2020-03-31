“You can’t give up:” The importance of endometriosis awareness

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) It is a disease often times misunderstood and misdiagnosed, even though researchers estimate 1 in 10 women will have it in their lifetime.

March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month, and one local advocate hopes that by talking about the condition, she can help other women and girls go down an easier path.

For Chalin Edwards, the fight against endometriosis started early.

“I had my first symptoms in middle school. I had a lot of heavy cycles, clotting with it and getting to where I physically could not stand up. It was excruciating pain. That moved to nauseousness and other GI issues,” says Edwards.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder where tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows on the outside, in the abdominal cavity. But, it does not stay there, it spreads to other organs.

“It grows like a cancer, it will keep growing. Since we don’t have a lot of treatments the only way they can go in and help us is to cut out the growths, like a cancer, and continue on until we need our next surgery,” says Edwards.

Excruciating pain is the tell-tale sign that something is wrong. When you’re diagnosed late, often times it is too late to control the condition.

“It’s already done damage to your reproductive tract that cannot be undone. If you get there [to a doctor] early enough you can hopefully save that system for the girl. If it’s damaged enough, you can have them freeze their egg and save their ability for a family in the future,” says Chalin.

Right now, problems facing women with endometriosis are a lack in research funding, rare coverage from insurance companies, and doctors not knowing how to diagnose it.

“Our biggest hurdle is getting providers educated in the right way of how to detect it and how to get them in at an early age to get those surgeries done before they advance to a point where it can’t go back,” says Edwards.

Chalin’s word of advise is to not let “no’s” from doctors discourage you if you believe you have the condition.

“There will be times where you want to give up and you can’t. This is a disease where you have to be your own advocate. You cannot let that discouragement stop you,” says Chalin.

Johns Hopkins medicine defines the following as the most common symptoms for endometriosis, but each woman may experience symptoms differently or some may not exhibit any symptoms at all:

Pain, especially excessive menstrual cramps that may be felt in the abdomen or lower back

Pain during intercourse

Abnormal or heavy menstrual flow

Infertility

Painful urination during menstrual periods

Painful bowel movements during menstrual periods

Other gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea, constipation and/or nausea

Resources can be found on endometriosis.org for more information on treatment, research and new findings.

If you believe you have the symptoms of endometriosis at any stage you are encouraged to contact an OBGYN as soon as possible.

Chalin Edwards hopes to bring more awareness campaigns to the Tri-Cities in the future to shine a spotlight on the condition. She also is working to start speaking with local middle and high schools to make sure young girls are aware of what to look for.