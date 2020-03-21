Keeping Restaurants Sanitized Amid Covid-19

Restaurants are trying their best to combat the battle with the Coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washing hands and keeping a safe distance from other people are key factors in preventing the Coronavirus, but restaurant employees are turning it up a notch when it comes to cleaning their places.

One of those restaurants is Quaker Steak & Lube out of Bristol. Service Manager Wade Spurgeon mentioned the restaurant changed the sanitation rules as a result of Covid-19.

“We’ve actually implemented a new manager check list where we’re actually having all of our employees hand wash every 30 minutes and we’re signing off on that,” Spurgeon said.

“We are always sanitizing our restaurant throughout the day, but we’ve really increased that probably by 400 percent, so we were going from every 4 hours to resanitizing everything every hour.”

Sari Joyce, owner of Sugar Cane’s located on 112 Sunset Drive in Johnson City, said her restaurant is going with the one-and-done mentality.

“Our silverware, everything, we wrap it, we seal it and then we just do single dinner ware, so after they use it, we throw it away and we do not do refills, so we just bring the new cups,” Joyce said.

It’s smart the restaurants are being cautious with sanitation, but Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke warns people to avoid restaurants with a high population.

“Really it’s the crowding we’re worried about in terms of restaurants,” Kirshcke said.

The restaurants want business, but they also want to keep people safe and they know there’s a lot of alternatives.

“Were trying to stay adamant in offering curb side pickup, really pushing our to-go orders and our Door Dash,” Spurgeon said.

Customers should be weary of using these national food services, because it might hurt local businesses.

“They hold the payment for us, they’re going to pay us, two weeks, three weeks and then plus they take 30% commission, it’s really hard during this moment,” Joyce said. “We suggest the customer to just do carry out or we deliver to them,” Joyce said.

When the momentum from the virus slows down, Joyce knows one way how people can support the community.

“When we open back up, just give back, just visit all the small business’, visit the restaurants, visit other small business owners. They really need help after this,” Joyce said.