Study: Pandemic could lead to fewer births in the US

(CNN) – One of the macro-level effects of the coronavirus could end up being up to half a million fewer births in the U.S. than otherwise expected.

Experts at the Brookings Institution and nonprofit March of Dimes predict a drop in fertility in the U.S. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession.

Studying data on U.S. fertility during the recession of 2007 – 2009 and the 19-18 influenza pandemic, researchers at Brookings concluded that a baby bust could be on the horizon.

When analyzing the data, scientists factored in things like job losses during the current pandemic and published their study last week.

Researchers predict that the country could see a drop in births of roughly 300,000 to 500,000 due to COVID-19.

“The circumstances in which we now find ourselves are likely to be long-lasting and will lead to a permanent loss of income for many people,” researchers write in the study. “We expect that many of these births will not just be delayed – but will never happen.”

The March of Dimes’ Chief Medical and Health Officer says he and his colleagues reached a similar conclusion.

If the experts are right about a covid-related birth bust, it could have significant demographic and economic consequences.

