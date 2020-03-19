Johnson City businesses supported through social media campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More local restaurants and businesses close as the week stretches on, and now a Facebook group is answering the call to support local businesses in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Johnson City created the “Johnson City – Distance Socially, Support Locally” group to rally support for local business owners forced to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this unprecedented time it’s important now, more than ever, to shop local and support our community,” reads to a post by Visit Johnson City.

Posts of restaurants still offering takeout and curbside pickup direct the public to support restaurants still in operation. Owners of closed businesses are also sharing ways that customers can support them by purchasing gift cards for later use.

Community members with an active Facebook account can join the group by clicking HERE.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Stay up-to-date with guidelines from the CDC and The World Health Organization.