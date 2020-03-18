98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, according to Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s Department of Health reported 98 cases of COVID-18 Wednesday, up from the 73 cases reported on Tuesday.

According to the department, Sullivan County has one reported case, which has not changed since the Sullivan County Regional Health Department reported the case last week.

The department reports the most cases in Davidson and Williamson counties at 58 and 24 cases respectively. Davidson County’s numbers more than doubled from those reported yesterday.

New cases are being reported in Cheatham, Robertson and Sumner counties in middle Tennessee. Sevier County is still reporting one case of COVID-19.

The department reports 369 state-administered tests with 24 positive results, 17 more tests administered from Tuesday and two more positive results.

Private laboratories are reporting 74 of the 98 positive cases, which is 24 more positive cases than they reported on Tuesday.

One child in the state has a reported positive result, while 67 cases are in adults in the 18-49 age range. Nineteen adults in the 50-64 range tested positive and 10 adults over 65 tested positive, according to the department.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Stay up-to-date with guidelines from the CDC and The World Health Organization.