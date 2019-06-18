About us

Located in Johnson City and Greeneville, Tri-Cities Skin & Cancer is a state-of-the-art dermatology center that consists of a full Surgical facility, and a Cosmetic Laser Center. At Tri-Cities Skin & Cancer, patients receive the very finest in skin care provided in a caring atmosphere. Their four board certified physicians, and Fellowship-trained MOHS Surgeon, all have extensive teaching backgrounds and are continually investigating the most current procedures and treatments. The doctors’ areas of expertise are general Dermatology, Mohs Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Skin Rejuvenation, and Cosmetic Laser Procedures. The philosophy of Tri-Cities Skin & Cancer stresses quality medical care for patients provided in modern, technologically advanced offices utilizing highly skilled personnel. It emphasizes research and development in patient care methods, innovative delivery techniques, and excellence of care.

Locations

Johnson City

1009 N. State of Franklin Road

423-929-7546

Greeneville

1404 Tusculum Blvd

423-787-7020

Services

The health and beauty of skin is our only concern and we offer treatments for a variety of dermatology disorders, which include:

Acne

Age spots

Eczema

Excessive sweating

Fungus

Hives

Moles

Psoriasis

Rashes

Rosacea

Skin tags

Warts

We feature targeted smart laser therapy and also treat a variety of dermatology diseases, including Actinic Keratosis, Basel Cell Carcinoma, Dysplastic Nevus, Malignant Melanoma, Skin Cancer, and Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Our Laser Center services include treatments for Laser Hair Removal, Facial & Leg Veins, Rosacea/Redness, Brown Spots, Acne/Acne Scars, and Surgical Scars. Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer also offers eMatrix Facial Rejuvenation, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning/Micropeel, Chemical Peels and Botox, Juvederm, Kybella, Volbella, Vollure and Voluma, as well as Latisse for eyelashes, and a variety of skincare products.