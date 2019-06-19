The Vein Company focuses on caring for patients with varicose, spider veins, and other vein conditions. Conveniently located in Johnson City and Kingsport, TN.

Our clinics offer high quality and personalized care. We make sure to discuss all possible options with our patients while addressing all of your concerns.

Each patient is carefully assessed by conducting a thorough examination. This lets us better understand and diagnose any underlying conditions that may be contributing to your symptoms

Our highly trained physicians will layout a personally designed treatment plan using the latest methods to ensure the best outcomes. It is our goal to go above and beyond so that we deliver the best results for every patient.

Photos

Videos

This is a video on the Venefit procedure for chronic venous insufficiency:

Locations

Johnson City

(423) 328-0163

310 N. State of Franklin Road Suite #102

Johnson City, TN 37604

View Map

Kingsport

444 Clinchfield St. Suite #2811

Kingsport, TN 37660

View Map

Services

What are Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are enlarged veins that can be blue, red or flesh-colored. They are often raised above the skin on legs and look like twisted, bulging cords because of a defect with the leaflet valves inside the vein.

Normally, blood in the veins travels back to the heart in one direction (towards the heart) supported with the pump action of the calf muscles and one-way valves.

These valves, when working normally, prevent blood from flowing backward. But sometimes the leaflets of the valves fail to meet properly, allowing blood to flow backward and cause the vein to expand

They can also be associated with pain, aches, heaviness, restless legs, or burning and itching of the skin.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is a progressive medical condition that may worsen over time. As varicose veins progress to become CVI, other painful symptoms like leg swelling, skin damage, and ulcers may occur. There are a number of factors that contribute to varicose veins and CVI, including pregnancy and heredity.

Causes of Varicose Veins

Varicose veins appear most commonly on the legs but can occur elsewhere. Causes of varicose veins include:

Pregnancy

Obesity

Menopause

Aging

Leg injuries

Prolonged standing or sitting

Heredity

Symptoms and Complications Associated with Varicose Veins

Varicose veins often appear bulging or cord-like and are sometimes dark purple or blue in color. Veins that look similar but appear smaller are called spider veins.

Varicose veins are many times thought of as only a cosmetic problem. However, serious medical issues can arise if left untreated. Issues include:

Heavy legs

Itching and burning

Lower leg welling and pain (more pronounced at end of day)

Night leg cramps

Changes in skin color

Leg ulcers

Blood clotting

Often times, these symptoms are misdiagnosed or attributed to the natural process of aging. Varicose veins are present in 25% to 33% of female adults and 10% to 20% of male adults. In the US, chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) affects more than 30 million adults.

When You Should See a Doctor

Elevating your legs, wearing compression stockings, and exercise can help ease the pain of varicose veins and prevent them from getting worse. But if you’re concerned about the way they look or are experiencing regular discomfort, there a number of treatment options that a doctor can perform.

Varicose Vein Treatments

Not every condition related to venous insufficiency requires treatment. You and your doctor should discuss your specific situation and the options that are best for you. Varicose vein removal treatments range from conservative, lifestyle-based approaches to more advanced outpatient treatment methods.

Superficial venous reflux disease treatment aims to reduce or stop the backward flow of blood. Treating the diseased vein improves overall blood flow and relieves symptoms. For some patients, compression stockings alone may improve blood flow. For other patients, closing or removing the diseased vein may be necessary to improve blood flow. Closing or removing the diseased vein directs blood to nearby healthy veins. Your doctor can help you decide which treatment option is best for you.

Minimally Invasive Treatments

Today, there are a number of minimally invasive treatment options covered by many insurance plans. While treatments like compression stockings are often first prescribed to manage symptoms, there are a variety of treatments that may actually treat the diseased veins that cause varicose veins, improve your quality of life, and potentially halt the progression of CVI.

Endovenous Thermal Ablation

Endovenous thermal ablation is a minimally invasive treatment that involves the insertion of a thin, flexible tube called a catheter into a diseased vein and uses heat to seal it shut. Blood that would normally return to the heart through these veins will then travel through other veins instead. Over time, the treated vein shrinks and is absorbed by the body. Compared with surgical options like vein stripping, endovenous thermal ablation results in less pain and quicker average recovery time.

Closurefast targeted endovenous therapy

The ClosureFast procedure is a minimally invasive segmental ablation treatment that utilizes radio frequency (RF) energy to provide an even and uniform heat to contract the collagen in the vein walls, causing them to collapse and seal. Once the diseased vein is closed, blood will re-route itself to other healthy veins. The ClosureFast procedure allows for a quick, comfortable recovery and a return to everyday activities for the average patient while also improving the appearance of varicose veins. The ClosureFast procedure has been proven in clinical studies to have excellent long-term effectiveness, with less pain and bruising than endovenous laser.

Non-thermal, Non-Tumescent Therapy

Varicose veins are a common condition and their management has undergone a number of changes over the years. Recently, new treatment options have become available here in the US. These new treatment options do not require a heat source (non-thermal) to close the vein and, therefore, eliminates the need for the physician to use a tumescent (numbing agent). As non-thermal technology for saphenous vein ablation develops, patient experience should continue to improve. Because this therapy does not require numbing agents, the need for needle sticks is reduced.

VenaSeal

The VenaSeal closure system is the first and only treatment approved for use in the US that uses an advanced medical adhesive to safely and effectively close the diseased vein segment. This improves blood flow by sealing or closing the diseased vein. Unlike other heat-based treatments, the VenaSeal closure system does not require multiple injections of a dilute local anesthetic (tumescent anesthesia), enabling patients a more comfortable treatment therapy and allowing them to rapidly return to normal activities following the procedure. The VenaSeal closure system also eliminates the risk of burning or nerve injury associated with thermal based procedures and may not require the use of compression stockings post procedure. The VenaSeal system has proven to have similar clinical results as the standard of care thermal treatment options.

Microambulator Phlebectomy

Microambulatory Phlebectomy is an ancillary procedure that is typically reserved for removing remaining varicose veins that did not disappear after the treatment of refluxing superficial veins. On average, varicose veins will significantly reduce or disappear about 6 months after a refluxing vein is treated. The majority of patients do not need future phlebotomies. It is a simple in-office procedure that involves minor surgical removal of any remaining bulging veins. The physician will map out the vein and numb the area using a local anesthetic. Small incisions are made along the length of the vein. With each small incision, a segment of the vein is removed using a specialized instrument similar to a crochet hook. Once the vein is removed, the incisions are closed with a steri-strip. The incisions heal in about a week and typically do not require sutures.

Spider Vein Removal

Spider veins are a mild form of varicose veins that appear as thin red and blue lines or as web-like networks of blood vessels on the surface of the skin. These abnormally enlarged veins appear when valves inside the veins no longer work properly.

Spider veins most commonly appear on the legs. This is due to how the veins in the legs carry blood. Leg veins move blood upwards to the heart, and when the valves in those veins do not work properly, gravity will force blood to flow backward and cause the veins to bulge or change color. Spider veins can cover either a large or small area of skin.

Spider Vein Removal In Johnson City, TN

Located in Johnson City, our vein doctors have treated hundreds of patients with spider veins and other veinous conditions. Our staff has years of experience, and we would love to help you achieve the results you desire. If you are interested in Johnson City Spider Vein Removal or just want to learn more about the treatment options, contact our office today.

Risk Factors of Spider Veins

There are a variety of different risk factors that increase the chances of a person getting spider veins and varicose veins. Such factors include:

Aging

Heredity

Hormonal changes

Pregnancy

Menopause

Obesity

Prolonged standing or sitting

Sun exposure

Symptoms of Spider Veins

Spider veins typically carry fewer health risks than varicose veins and are usually only a cosmetic problem. In some cases, however, they can lead to more serious issues. Such issues include:

Swelling

Constant

Changes in skin color

Clotting

Ulcers

Obesity

Self-Assessment

Take our self-assessment to see if our vein treatment services are right for you.https://www.theveincompany.com/self-assessment/.









