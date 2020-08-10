ABOUT US

Solutions Integrated Medicine is a medical office that strives to find solutions to your health conditions that allow you to function better with less pain. The ‘integrative’ approach is an advanced, extremely effective alternative to traditional medical care services. It involves multiple medical professionals working as a team on the same patient at the same time all under one roof, to get the best possible outcomes for not only pain relief but also in finding a real solution.

At Solutions Integrated Medicine, our goal is to change the face of healthcare by addressing not only the pain, but focusing on treating the cause of the symptoms to provide our patients with long-lasting results. The team at Solutions Integrated Medicine utilize a “whole-person” approach to the treatments and programs we offer. All of the services available at Solutions Integrative Medical Center are minimally or non-invasive and unlikely to cause serious side effects or complications.

Solutions Integrated Medicine alternative medical center welcomes new and existing patients from Elizabethton, Tennessee, the tri-cities and the surrounding area. We will wow you with our compassionate care, advanced integrative approach and incredible results! To make an appointment with one of our talented, professional physicians for pain relief or a possible solution to your health problem, call or book an appointment online today.

