Snyder Family Pharmacies

The Snyder Family has been in the pharmacy business for over 75 years. Beulah Snyder was the founder with Snyder-Jones Pharmacy that was in downtown Johnson City. Today, the Snyder Family runs 4 Pharmacies across the Tri Cities. Clinchfield Drug located in downtown Erwin was established in 1938. This pharmacy still has the downtown feel with an active food bar serving lunch 5 days a week. In 1959, Hillcrest Drugs was the second pharmacy to open in Johnson City, followed by Piney Flats Drugstore in 1986, and then Blountville Drug in 1990.

Videos

This is a 2-minute featurette highlighting local pharmacies in the Tri-Cities region:

This is a commercial for a group of four local pharmacies in East Tennessee.

Clinchfield Drug Company

101 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

Phone: (423) 743-4881

Joseph C. Snyder, Jr. RPH

Joe was born and raised in Erwin until he left to attend Tennessee Military Institute in 1966. He later attended Memphis State University to complete his undergraduate work until he was accepted by Samford University Pharmacy School where he graduated in 1978 with a BS degree. After obtaining his degree, Joe returned to his hometown where he continues to work at the family-owned independent pharmacy in Erwin that was established in 1938.

Joe is married to Caralyn and has two children, Jay and Carleigh.

He enjoys mountain biking, hiking, hunting and fishing.

Blountville Drug Company

3090 Highway 126, Blountville, TN 37617

Phone: (423) 323-7711

Jane Francis Snyder, RPH

Jane is a Registered Pharmacist with Blountville Drug Company. She has been the Pharmacist in charge since 1990. She has also done consulting for Sullivan County Health Department and Sullivan County Jail. Her commitment is to bring quality Healthcare to her customers in a personal and professional manner. Blountville Drug�s goal is to provide knowledgeable, prompt service in a friendly environment. Customers can feel comfortable asking questions about medications.

Jane has a passion for racquetball, biking, and gardening.

Education: RPH Samford University, BS East Tennessee State University, AA Sullins College.

Piney Flats Drug Center

35908 Highway 11-East, Piney Flats, TN 37686

Phone: (423) 538-4397

Jim Elliot, DPH

Jim is originally from Erwin, TN. He resides in Johnson City and is married to Vicki and they have 5 wonderful grandchildren. Jim has been at Piney Flats Drug Center for 28 years and has seen a lot of growth in Piney Flats and the Drug Store over the years. Piney Flats Drug Center does more than just fill your prescription, Jim and his staff takes care of your total health needs.

Jim enjoys bicycling, hiking, and spending time with his family.

Education: University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Samford University, Birmingham

Hillcrest Drug Store

101 South Main Ave.Erwin, TN 37650

Phone: (423) 926-6231

Doug Foster Austin, DPH

Doug and his wife Cuddy live in Johnson City. They enjoy spending time with their family and 3 children. They have 2 daughters, Sarah and Hannah, ad one son, Sam.

Doug is an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoys boating, wake boarding, and traveling.

Education: East Tennessee State University, Pre-Pharmacy. Butler University, B.S. Pharmacy



