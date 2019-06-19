With 17 years of cosmetic surgery experience and proven ability, Dr. Pastrick can provide you with guidance and treatment options to help you achieve the look you desire at any age or to maintain youthfulness throughout the aging process.

Your decision to have plastic surgery is very personal, and we are sensitive to your need for discretion.

We pride ourselves in maintaining absolute confidentiality in a caring and comfortable environment in our state-of-the-art surgical facility.

Meet Dr. Gregory Pastrick

Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery

Dr. Gregory Pastrick has practiced plastic surgery in Kingsport for over 17 years and is the founding member of The Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the world’s most respected plastic surgery society. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face and body and has extensive experience in cosmetic procedures and patient care.

Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, he holds a B.S. degree in molecular biology from Vanderbilt University and received his M.D. degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine (UAB). Brown University accepted him as their top choice for their six-year training program in general surgery and plastic surgery, which he successfully completed in 1999. He received additional specialty training in plastic surgery at Harvard University and the University of Miami with internationally renowned plastic surgeons.

Dr. Pastrick is a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) where he participates in the teaching of surgery residents on complex reconstructive surgery cases.

He holds active staff privileges in plastic surgery at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center, Kingsport Day Surgery Center. He performs all his cosmetic surgeries in the privacy and comfort of his office in his state-certified Office Based Surgery Center, the only such center in Northeast Tennessee. He currently holds a state medical license in Tennessee. In addition to his highly regarded surgical results, Dr. Pastrick also has been recognized as the region’s leader in the use of BOTOX® for treatment of facial wrinkles. He was selected as the only physician in the area on the National Education Faculty and is responsible for training other physicians on the use of BOTOX®.

Dr. Pastrick lives in Kingsport with his wife and three children. He enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, and playing the guitar.

Locations

Kingsport

(423) 392-4884

1 Sheridan Square Suite #200

Kingsport, TN 37660

Johnson City

(423) 328-3255

101 Med Tech Parkway #402

Johnson City, TN 37604

Procedures

Body Procedures

Everyone aspires to have a nice, proportionate body which relates to others one’s health, vitality, and even sensuality.

When certain areas of the body detract from this, we at The Plastic Surgery Center can help.

We offer a wide variety of body contouring procedures that can address virtually any area of the body for both women and men.

Body procedures include:

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)

Arm Lift (Brachioplasty)

Lower Body Lift

Tattoo Removal

Brazilian Butt Lift

Liposuction

Thigh Lift

Labiaplasty

Scar Revision

CoolSculpting

Breast Procedures

Throughout the ages, the breast has been the foremost symbol of femininity and womanly beauty.

A shapely breast that is well-proportioned to a woman’s body enhances a woman’s beauty.

Whether it’s enlarging, reducing, lifting or reconstructing, at The Plastic Surgery Center, Dr. Pastrick utilizes a variety of surgical techniques specifically to create beautiful, shapely, well-proportioned breasts.

Breast procedures include:

Breast Augmentation

Breast Asymmetry Correction

Breast Reduction

Male Breast Reduction(Gynecomastia)

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

Breast Augmentation Revision

Breast Reconstruction

Facial Procedures

Physical beauty is cross-cultural and it starts with a person’s face. No matter where you live in the world, facial beauty has certain constants: youthful skin and well-proportioned structure.

Fortunately, The Plastic Surgery Center has a wide array of products and techniques to help one achieve beautiful skin and naturally rejuvenated, harmonious shape.

Facial procedures include:

Face Lift (Rhytidectomy)

Eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty)

Nose Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Neck Lift (Cervicoplasty)

Ear Reshaping (Otoplasty)

Facial Implants

Injectable Fillers (Restylane/Juvederm)

Scar Revision

Brow Lift

Lip Augmentation

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Lesion Removal

Chemical Peel

Botox/Dysport

Sculptra

Hair Restoration for Men &Women

NeoGraft is the first FDA cleared follicular unit harvesting and implantation system. The NeoGraft system delivers automation of the FUE technique, the most advanced technique in the hair transplant industry. This revolutionary system uses pneumatic controls to precisely extract complete individual hair follicles which can be immediately transplanted to the selected areas of the scalp. The NeoGraft automated hair transplantation system is the only complete harvesting system on the market and has the only ‘NO TOUCH’ implantation technology.

NeoGraft provides absolute exact harvesting and placement, delivering repeatable results. With NeoGraft’s technology each follicle is removed individually while the patient is comfortable. A natural looking head of hair is created with this minimally- invasive procedure.

Hair loss can be a very emotional part of the natural aging process and seeking ways to curb this process can be challenging. Until NeoGraft. NeoGraft’s advanced technology allows patients to achieve natural looking results with no linear scar, minimal downtime and a shorter recovery period to achieve a discrete solution to hair loss. Hair Restoration is your secret to tell. It should be unnoticeable to all but those you tell.

Superior Results – Natural looking results allowing hair to be worn short or long for both men and women.

Advanced Technology - Automated Technology, least invasive procedure for hair transplantation.

Gentle – Little to no discomfort. No scalpel incision. No staples. No unsightly linear scar.

Quick Recovery Time – Minimal downtime, patients can typically go back to work the next day.

Effective – Less activity restrictions than traditional strip methods.

Affordable – many physicians have programs available to meet your exact needs.

Spa

Mona Lisa Spa

Mona Lisa Skin and Laser Center is our medical spa dedicated to improving your skin with non-invasive yet very effective treatments that combine relaxation, pampering, and medical anti-aging regimens.

While under the supervision of Dr. Gregory Pastrick, separate appointments with our licensed aesthetician allow you to receive specialized treatments at minimal cost. We often have spa specials on our website so please visit our site frequently to save even more. Dr. Pastrick and the staff of Mona Lisa Skin and Laser Center provide these services in a confidential, comfortable and caring environment which sets our facility above the rest.

Did you know that we treat all our patients to a complimentary shampoo from our full service hair salon after surgery? You will enjoy the confidentiality and convenience of our full service salon available to you during your recovery.

Evening and weekend appointments for Mona Lisa Skin and Laser Center are available by request. You can view our services and products by clicking on the link below: