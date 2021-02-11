ABOUT

I have been freeing people in the Johnson City area from pain and helping them with their overall health and wellness for 15 years. At our state-of-the-art chiropractic office in Johnson City, TN, my team and I are committed to improving the health and quality of life of every patient.

I use a “whole person approach” when taking care of my patients. By combining the very best hands-on-techniques, and the best natural supplements on the market, I am able to help you to accelerate and maintain your journey to better health.

What makes us different?

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Myers Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness before it starts. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness, if they could. This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of our wellness center.

For some, Myers Chiropractic will take them back to a place that is cozy and familiar, offering a rediscovery of health and wellness that had been previously known but long lost. For others, the journey may offer a new center, one never before experienced.

People are recognizing the benefit of seeking an alternative to traditional medicine; one that will help them achieve and maintain optimal health. Please take the time to meet the doctor, team, and our wellness network dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives. As a patient at Myers Chiropractic you will receive a wellness program specifically targeted to your wellness needs using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services.

What To Expect During Your First Visit

You’ll be greeted with a friendly smile and a handshake. We have some introductory items we need to go over on your first visit with us. Consider it our way of getting to know you personally.

Your first visit usually lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.

New Patient Paperwork

You can now fill out your intake form online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Click here to view our online intake forms.

Your Consultation

This is when we want to hear all about you. You’ll meet Dr. Myers and he’ll ask appropriate questions to better understand your perspective on the problem. Tell us about your symptoms and what it was that caused you to seek chiropractic care.

Your Chiropractic Examination

Your explanation of symptoms is the subjective view on your condition. To develop a more objective understanding of what’s going on with your body, Dr. Myers will conduct an examination.

The examination includes some tests to determine your range of motion, posture, and neurological functioning.

X-rays are the final part of the examination. They enable Dr. Myers to see what’s going on internally.

Scheduling Your Next Appointment

Dr. Myers is reluctant to treat patients on their first visit. “I want to be sure I have all of the information I need first.”

He develops your X-rays himself, but not until the end of the day. By waiting until your second appointment to begin your care, Dr. Myers has time to look at the information from your consultation, examination and X-rays to determine the best course of action.

“We make sure we know everything we could possibly know about you and your condition in order to come up with the best plan to help you in the least amount of time.”

Second Visit

Your second visit is scheduled as soon after the first as possible. It usually lasts 30 to 45 minutes and involves the following:

Dr. Myers will go over your X-rays and examination findings to explain to you what he found.

Dr. Myers will make recommendations for your care. Based on the information he gathered. He’ll tell you whether or not he thinks he can help with your condition. If he can’t, he’ll refer you to someone else; if he can, he’ll recommend a treatment plan.

After he presents his findings and recommendations to you, Dr. Myers will be happy to answer any questions you may have about your treatment, including the financial aspects.

You’ll get your first adjustment.

Reassessment

At the end of your care plan, Dr. Myers will reexamine you. You get to see exactly how far you’ve come since your initial visit in regards to pain levels, range of motion, etc.

At that point you can choose to continue with chiropractic maintenance care or long-term wellness care. You also have the option to end the care and come back when you have a different problem.

OUR SERVICES

Chiropractic Care

Dr. Myers, your family chiropractor in Johnson City, does what are known as chiropractic adjustments. Of course, he doesn’t start with those. During your first appointment, you and Dr. Myers will discuss your pain levels and symptoms.

Based on that information, Dr. Myers will deduce what is causing your pain. You will then receive an examination, which confirms this diagnosis. X-rays show Dr. Myers where there’s bodily damage, if any.

During your next appointment, Dr. Myers will order a reexamination just to be sure. It’s at that point that Dr. Myers will begin his chiropractic adjustments. These are a series of spinal techniques that target the source of the pain.

Again, it’s easy for a chiropractor to reduce painful symptoms. Without treating the true source of the pain though, those symptoms will return. With regular chiropractic adjustments, your pain may stop altogether or be significantly better. That gives you the freedom to live your life the way you want to.

Gonstead and Diversified Techniques

At Myers Chiropractic, we combine adjusting styles commonly referred to as “Gonstead” and “Diversified.” First, an analysis of your spine is performed. This can initially involve a case history and X-ray pictures of your spine.

Subsequent visits may include motion palpation, with the chiropractor feeling the spinal joints move as you turn and bend. Or, a leg check may be performed, to uncover an imbalance in the neck or lower spine.

With the malposition of one or more spinal bones identified, a specific manual thrust is administered. The direction, speed, depth and angle that are used is the result of years of experience, practice and a thorough understanding of spinal mechanics.

The energy delivered during the thrust may produce a slight “popping” sound from the shifting of gas and fluids in the joint. This sound may be interesting, but is not a guide as to the value or effectiveness of the adjustment.

While improving spinal biomechanics can reduce nervous system interferences, virtually all joints of the body can be adjusted to help restore proper range of motion.

“The only alternative to chiropractic is living a life of less than full expression.” B.J. Palmer

Pediatric Chiropractic Care

Growing up, children can suffer from problems ranging from ear infection to colic. Spinal adjustments can help with childhood conditions by improving the functioning of the central nervous system. In addition, children benefit from nutrition counseling because it helps them stay at an ideal weight and helps them develop good eating habits at an early age.

Older children often suffer from sports-related injuries. Sprains, strains and inflammation can prevent children from participating in organized sports until their injuries heal. Seeing a chiropractor can help children recover more quickly from their injuries and manage their pain.

Chiropractic care is gentle enough to be helpful for even the youngest child. Chiropractors are specifically trained to work with patients of all ages including infants, toddlers and teenagers. In fact, chiropractic care can be safer than some traditional medical treatments, because chiropractic care involves no invasive procedures or addictive medication.

Lifestyle Advice

Many of our patients come to see our chiropractor to address a specific pain symptom such as back pain, neck pain or headaches. While our chiropractor will address each patient’s specific condition with chiropractic care, we often find it helpful to “coach” our patients towards achieving a healthier lifestyle. For example, there may be certain activities that you should avoid or do differently to prevent yourself from unintentionally aggravating your particular health challenges. The goal of including lifestyle advice with a chiropractic care plan is to help each and every patient achieve the fulfilling and happy lifestyle they deserve, one that is full of the activities that are enjoyed most. We recognize that every single one of our patients is a whole person, and we use our expertise to help them reach total health and wellness

Spinal & Postural Screenings

There is a saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Your spinal health is no exception. Posture and spinal screenings by a trained and experienced chiropractor such as Dr. Shannon Myers can help reveal important health information, unlocking the door to improved health and well-being. In order to help the Johnson City community, we provide screenings at area malls, community events, health fairs and places of employment. Contact us today at (423) 207-5017 to arrange a screening at your event or workplace.

What Our Patients Say…

“When I came to Dr. Myers, I was having a lot of pain in my lower back and leg. After only 3 sessions I have improved greatly. I do not have any more back or leg pain. It has helped so much!” – D.Y.

“Dr. Myers came in on his time off for an acute neck injury. He also prayed with me prior to treatment. This is the only chiropractic center that I would recommend. Very knowledgeable and truly care about the patient. Thanks so much! “ – B.B.

