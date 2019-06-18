Holston Medical Group is a multi-specialty, independent physician-owned and physician-led medical group in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. With over 40 offices in 6 counties, Holston Medical Group is the largest independent healthcare provider in their region. With a preventive medicine focus, HMG’s team of primary care physicians, specialists and mid-level providers includes a highly-skilled selection of over 100 primary care providers and nearly 40 specialists.

Key facts about HMG:

The region’s first healthcare provider to fully implement electronic medical records (1995)

The region’s first provider of after-hours care with the establishment of HMG Urgent Care

The region’s first multi-specialty group

The state of Tennessee’s first level 3 patient-centered medical home

The region’s first provider of low-dose CT technology

Joined the OnePartner Health Information Exchange (2012), providing critical patient information at the point of care

The region’s first Extensivist Clinic, providing extended outpatient care to those in need of specific interventions aimed at keeping them out of the hospital and emergency room where appropriate.

The HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Centers offer the region a high quality, low-cost solution to diagnostic testing such as x-rays, MRIs, CT scans, digital mammography, echocardiograms, densitometry, stress test, ultrasounds, and nuclear medicine. HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Centers are the only such diagnostic center in the region to have achieved the American College of Radiology (ACR) Accreditation for all modalities. The first in the region to provide low dose CT technology, HMG has continued to be a leader in the provision of the latest technology to provide you high quality, low-cost options.

Video

HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Centers offer advanced imaging with the new Philips Ingenia 1.5T MR system. Here’s what to expect for your visit.

Locations

Sapling Grove Professional Building

(423) 990-2440

240 Medical Park Boulevard

Suite 1100

Bristol, TN 37620

Hours: Monday – Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meadowview Lane Professional Center

(423) 857-2800

2033 Meadowview Lane

Suite 100

Kingsport, TN 37664

Hours: Monday – Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Services

Diagnostic Modalities & Procedures

Holston Medical Group is pleased to provide the following diagnostic imaging modalities:

CT Scan

Densitometry

Digital Mammography

Echocardiogram

MRI

Stress Test

x-Ray

ACR Accredited



HMG’s Outpatient Diagnostic Centers are the only such diagnostic facilities in the Tri-Cities to have achieved accreditation from the American College of Radiology (ACR) for each and every modality offered. This rigorous accreditation process demonstrates excellence in diagnostic imaging and performance.



Low-Dose Technologies



Computed Tomography (CT) scans play a vital role as a diagnostic tool for adults, and they are also extremely helpful with diagnosing illnesses in children. In pediatrics, physicians and radiologists are especially sensitive to radiation levels. We’re pleased that our new Philips CT system modalities have the lowest-dose CT in the market.



The advanced capabilities of the new Phillip’s system provides an 80% lower dose of radiation with up to a 68 % percent image improvement.



Immediacy of Results



Thanks to our PACS (picture archive communication system) by Philips®, your ordering physician is provided instantaneous access* via our secure web browser. With fully-digital imaging capabilities, your diagnostic images are available within just a matter of a few clicks of the mouse. For you, our patient, this means less time worrying and waiting.



Special Scheduling Considerations



Because we understand the anxiety associated with any sort of diagnostic testing, you can be assured that your diagnostic imaging will be performed at the earliest appointment date available.



To accommodate your schedule, we are pleased to provide evening appointment hours as well as Saturday hours. When you or your physician’s office calls to schedule, please let us know of any special schedule considerations and we will do our best to accommodate you.





