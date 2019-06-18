About us
If you’re looking for the best in hearing care, we invite you to discover the Beltone Difference. It starts by making sure hearing trouble is actually hearing loss – many times it’s not. If it is, you can try the tiniest and most advanced hearing aids you’ll find anywhere – right here in the office. Add to that our compassionate hearing care and comprehensive aftercare, and you’ll understand why Beltone patients are so satisfied. By choosing Beltone, you’re assured a lifetime of individualized attention – for you and your hearing instruments.
Abingdon
859 Colonial Road, Abingdon, VA 24210
276-623-2333
Bristol
1620 Euclid St Bristol, VA 24201
276-451-2451
Johnson City
516 W Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601
423-631-0125
Kingsport
2408 Memorial BLVD Kingsport, TN 37664
423-246-3800
Norton
375 Wharton Ln, Norton, VA 24273
800-634-5265
BelCare Advantage
One of the most comprehensive hearing care programs available, BelCare aftercare covers your hearing health—and protects your hearing investment—in 12 valuable ways. No other company offers the same level of commitment.
Our robust BelCare benefits plan, combined with our leading technology and personalized care, make Beltone the best place for better hearing.
- Free hearing aid clean & checks
- Toll-free patient care line: 1-800-BELTONE
- Free annual hearing exams
- In-office trials to try the latest hearing technology
- Lifetime care for you and your hearing instruments
- Satisfaction-guaranteed 30-day refund policy
- More than 1,500 participating offices, coast-to-coast
BelCare Disclaimer The complete BelCare Plan is available at participating Beltone Hearing Care Centers. Some restrictions and limitations apply. Written arrangements with third-party payers supersede this policy, when appropriate. For complete details, see your independent participating Beltone Hearing Care Professional. Beltone is responsible for limited Warranty, LS&D, and Hearing Loss Protection programs. The independent participating Beltone Hearing Care Professional is responsible for all other facets of BelCare.