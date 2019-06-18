About us

If you’re looking for the best in hearing care, we invite you to discover the Beltone Difference. It starts by making sure hearing trouble is actually hearing loss – many times it’s not. If it is, you can try the tiniest and most advanced hearing aids you’ll find anywhere – right here in the office. Add to that our compassionate hearing care and comprehensive aftercare, and you’ll understand why Beltone patients are so satisfied. By choosing Beltone, you’re assured a lifetime of individualized attention – for you and your hearing instruments.

This is a commercial we did for the local Beltone offices. Beltone is the leader in hearing aid technology and Bill and his staff strive to supply the best care.

Jon talks about how his life-changing moment was made possible by his Beltone True 17 hearing instruments.The unique technology built into our line of Beltone True™ hearing aids is patterned after the ear’s natural ability to smoothly adapt to changing listening environments. Advanced micro-processor circuitry lets you seamlessly adjust to your surroundings as you move through your day. To learn more about Beltone True and all the features mentioned by Jon in this video, visit our website Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/HearBetter Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/beltoneusa

School principal Krista Stump reviews her experiences with her Beltone hearing care professional, and how Beltone hearing aids have improved her quality of life.Sometimes it’s the little things: “I can go to Bible study and sit anywhere that I want in the auditorium. I can go to a concert and sit and hear any place in the room. With my job as a principal, when we have administrative meetings, I can sit and hear what’s going on. I missed a lot prior to [Beltone] hearing aids.

Dr. Raymond Mis talks about the ways in which his Beltone hearing aids have made his personal and professional life more fulfilling.”Without the hearing aids, being visually impaired, I feel kind of isolated. But once I put the hearing aids into my ears, almost immediately I’m in touch with my surroundings—something I can’t see but can sense with my hearing sense—and that brings life back to me.”At Beltone, we take an approach to hearing care that no other company can match. It’s based on connecting with you as a person—and understanding what you enjoy in life and what’s important in a healthcare partner. Every hearing care solution we offer is tailored to a patient’s individual needs.

Abingdon

859 Colonial Road, Abingdon, VA 24210

276-623-2333

Bristol

1620 Euclid St Bristol, VA 24201

276-451-2451

Johnson City

516 W Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601

423-631-0125

Kingsport

2408 Memorial BLVD Kingsport, TN 37664

423-246-3800

Norton

375 Wharton Ln, Norton, VA 24273

800-634-5265

One of the most comprehensive hearing care programs available, BelCare aftercare covers your hearing health—and protects your hearing investment—in 12 valuable ways. No other company offers the same level of commitment.

Our robust BelCare benefits plan, combined with our leading technology and personalized care, make Beltone the best place for better hearing.

Free hearing aid clean & checks

Toll-free patient care line: 1-800-BELTONE

Free annual hearing exams

In-office trials to try the latest hearing technology

Lifetime care for you and your hearing instruments

Satisfaction-guaranteed 30-day refund policy

More than 1,500 participating offices, coast-to-coast

BelCare Disclaimer The complete BelCare Plan is available at participating Beltone Hearing Care Centers. Some restrictions and limitations apply. Written arrangements with third-party payers supersede this policy, when appropriate. For complete details, see your independent participating Beltone Hearing Care Professional. Beltone is responsible for limited Warranty, LS&D, and Hearing Loss Protection programs. The independent participating Beltone Hearing Care Professional is responsible for all other facets of BelCare.