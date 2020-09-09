Our Emergency Dentists

We have two dentists to care for you during your emergency care or routine dentistry. Both Dr. Knop and Dr. Kaufman have many years of experience and are ready to help you attain excellent oral health. We look forward to seeing you soon.

When you’re in pain, you need help right now! And we’re ready with the dental care that will get you out of pain fast. In Johnson City, Tennessee, count on Appalachian Emergency Dental to get you in for a visit fast.

Even though our specialty is emergency care, you will find our dentists and our staff to be kind, friendly people who care about you as an individual. We staff our clinic with skilled, experienced dentists who can quickly determine what care you need to end your discomfort.

Whenever possible, we will get you in for an appointment on the same day you call. We have convenient hours for people who need to come after regular office hours.

Emergency Dental Services

Chipped tooth

Broken tooth

Loose tooth

Missing filling or crown

Toothache

Swollen gums

Painful areas in the gums

Tooth sensitivity

Knocked-out tooth

Non-Emergency Dentistry

If your need for dental care is not an emergency, we’re ready to help you. We offer all types of general and cosmetic dentistry. We welcome patients of all ages.

Cleanings

Examinations

X-rays

Fillings

Simple extractions

Surgical extractions

Wisdom tooth extractions

Crowns

Bridges

Partial dentures

Complete dentures

Root canal therapy

Gum disease treatment

Periodontal scaling and root planning

ADDRESS: 1409 West Market Street #101

Johnson City, TN 37604

PHONE: (423) 926-1922

HOURS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11am-8pm—-Closed Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday