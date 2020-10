NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are generations of people who swear things really do "go bump in the night" at the Tennessee State Capitol building — even when lawmakers are long gone.

There are stories of an image vanishing at the Capitol Hill Tomb of U.S. President James K. Polk. Inside the building, voices of the dead are said to be heard. They are tales told about an eerie old building and the grounds around it. Legislative librarian Eddie Weeks tells the tales best.