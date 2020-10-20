‘Gatlinburg Haunts’ offering spooky adventures you can enjoy at home

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This Halloween season, Gatlinburg Haunts is offering more spooky adventures, that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Gatlinburg Haunts is a guided walking ghost tour company; its tour guides share stories largely rooted in history and the legends surrounding Gatlinburg.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have several virtual options.

Ghostflix It’s exactly what it sounds like, Netflix for ghost tours. There are live and recorded ghost tours through the streets of more than 20 cities. Tour haunted Gatlinburg through the app Junket Your phone will turn into a personal tour guide. Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant Both have voice apps to tell you ghost stories related to East Tennessee.

LATEST STORIES