Breaking News
Breaking News
Pilot survives small plane crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30
Get It To Go
Rocky’s Pizza
Jonesborough
Carryout
Delivery
423-753-2433
Fill out my
online form
.
Police set up barricade around Appalachian Towers Building due to COVID-19 cases
Video
TN Dept. of Health: 4,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 in Washington Co.
Gov. Lee leaves stay-at-home order, school closings questions unanswered
Video
Live Newscasts
Apple, Google to alert users when they’ve been near a person with COVID-19
Girls on the Run Northeast Tenn. transitions to virtual 5K amid pandemic
Ballad Health to temporarily consolidate 6 urgent care centers due to COVID-19
Video
Dollywood staff sewing masks for East Tenn. Children’s Hospital, provide ponchos to first responders
LIST: Drive-in, virtual worship services available in the region
Kingsport couple celebrates 70th anniversary separated by window
Video
‘Neighborhood Wave’ keeping spirits high in Colonial Heights
Video
Attention Teachers! Give your students a shout out on WJHL
‘Smile for me:’ Erwin reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility
Video
Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’
Video
High School Standout Jakobi Gillespie finding his lane in Greeneville athletics
Video
Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread
