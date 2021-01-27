Football Fan Photo Contest!

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Coronavirus
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Keeping Schools Safe
National
Consumer
Pass or Fail
Washington D.C. Bureau
Haunted Tri-Cities
Justice for Evelyn
Reopening The Region
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
John Sevier Fire
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Ballad Health to resume ‘some non-emergent, elective procedures’ starting February 1
BrightRidge to provide 6-9% relief credit for most customer’s February electric bills
Ballad Health: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop to 157
TDH: COVID-19 vaccines available for people 75 and older in Hawkins County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Player of the Week
Local sports
High School Standouts
High School Sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
SEC Football
The Big Game
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Appalachian League
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology
Solutions Integrated Medicine
Mooney’s Pharmacy & P&S Pharmacy
Soundz Hearing Center
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Black History Month
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Remarkable Women 2021
Mondays on Main
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon
Football Fan Photo Contest!
If the contest does not open in the app,
CLICK HERE
to view
!
Trending Stories
Tennessee bill would allow people to carry a gun without a permit
Video
Storm Team 11: Quiet through the day, while winter change comes quickly this evening
Video
Hunter witnessed 70-year-old man Tenn. kill victims, official says; search for suspect continues
Video
6 Things to Know about Josh Heupel, including how to pronounce his name
The Mall at Johnson City to add new businesses as early as this spring
Video
JCPD: Employee arrested for allegedly embezzling $1,800 from Easy Money loan agency
AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
Ballad Health to resume ‘some non-emergent, elective procedures’ starting February 1
Don't Miss
See the auroras from space in newly released photos
Gallery
High School Standouts: Knittel duo bring sibling rivalry to the court
Video
ETSU eagles at Bluff City nest welcome first egg of season
Video
Despite IRS warning, stimulus checks and debit cards cause confusion
Godiva closing all US stores by March 2021
WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March
Video
Bristol Motor Speedway makes progress on dirt track ahead of March races
Video
Baby born in Kingsport gas station parking lot honored by Weigel’s corporate
Video
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
Prosecutors to seek life imprisonment without parole for Megan Boswell
Video
Region’s new COVID cases dropping, vaccination rates outpace state – hospitalizations, deaths still elevated
Gallery
VIDEO: Deer crashes through Johnson City mattress store window
Video
More Don't Miss