JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a Road Runner Market.

The two victims, both pronounced dead at the scene, were identified by JCPD investigators as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, and Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, the release said, and is being conducted by the JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.