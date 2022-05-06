(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area.

According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day.

You can find a rough map of the warning area below:

The site states that the main threats possible in the watch area includes scattered damaging winds with gusts likely up to 70 mph, isolated hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and the possibility of tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes within the watch area, and that those in the region should remain on the lookout for threatening weather conditions.

Continue to monitor official broadcasts and stay tuned with News Channel 11 for further updates.