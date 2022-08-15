KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead.

According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store around 8:30 a.m. on East Stone Drive.

According to the TBI, the officer was called to the lot in reference to a “disturbance” caused by Edris Marrero, 75, who was allegedly beating on the windows of a vehicle and yelling at the person inside.

When contacted by officers, the TBI said Marrero became “combative” and a “confrontation” with the officer began, and KPD investigators said he had been acting “irrationally and aggressively” toward another customer.

According to a statement from Tom Patton, public information officer for KPD, the officer used “a minimal level of force to defend himself” in the altercation.

“For reasons still under investigation, Marrero became unresponsive,” the TBI said. “The officer rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported Mr. Marrero to a local hospital. He passed away on Saturday morning.”

After the incident, 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the investigation.

As of Monday morning, the TBI said the agency’s efforts are still active and ongoing.