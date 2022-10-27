BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning.

A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continue to look into the incident.

Details surrounding the remains were not released by the sheriff’s office. Evidence will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for further examination.

News Channel 11 has a crew at Sullivan County Observation Knob Park, where caution tape encircles the dumpsters near the public boat ramp.

No further details are available at this time. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.