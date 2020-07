Election Results: Uncontested Races

Below is a list of uncontested races in the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee’s August primary and general elections. Candidates are listed in parenthesis.

Tennessee Senate

District 4 GOP Primary (Jon Lundberg)

District 4 Democratic Primary (Amber Riddle)

District 8 GOP Primary (Frank Niceley)

District 8 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

Tennessee House

District 1 GOP Primary (John Crawford)

District 1 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

District 2 GOP Primary (Bud Hulsey)

District 2 Democratic Primary (Arvil Love)

District 3 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

District 4 Democratic Primary (Bobby Patrick Harrell)

District 5 GOP Primary (David Hawk)

District 5 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

District 6 Democratic Primary (Brad Batt)

District 7 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

District 9 GOP Primary (Gary Hicks Jr.)

District 9 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

District 11 GOP Primary (Jeremy Faison)

District 11 Democratic Primary (no candidate)

Carter County

Assessor of Property (Ronnie B. Taylor)

Constable β€” District 8 (no candidates)

County Commission β€” District 3 (Mark Tester)

County Commission β€” District 8 (Thomas Proffit)

School Board β€” District 1 (Keith Bowers Sr)

School Board β€” District 4 (Danny Ray Ward)

School Board β€” District 6 (Kelly Crain)

School Board β€” District 8 (Dylan Hill)

Elizabethton City Judge (Teresa Murray Smith)

Greene County

Assessor of Property (Chuck Jeffers)

School Board β€” District 2 (Tom Cobble)

School Board β€” District 7 (Rick Tipton)

Baileyton Alderman (2 seats) (Steve Hall, Sherrie Ottinger)

Baileyton Alderman (unexp. term) (no candidates qualified)

Greeneville Mayor (W.T. Daniels)

Greeneville Alderman β€” District 2 (2 seats) (Scott Bullington, Tim Teague)

Greeneville School Board β€” District 2 (2 seats) (Crystal Hirschy, Cindy Luttrell)

Mosheim Mayor (Thomas Gregg Jr.)

Mosheim Alderman β€” District 1 (Dave Long)

Mosheim Alderman β€” District 2 (James Foshie)

Hawkins County

Assessor of Property (Jeff Thacker)

Constable β€” District 1 (no candidates qualified)

School Board β€” District 1 (Wallace McClure Boyd III)

School Board β€” District 2 (Chris Christian)

School Board β€” District 5 (Jackie Charles)

School Board β€” District 7 (Judy Trent)

Johnson County

Assessor of Property (Matthew Lewis)

Road Superintendent (Jeff Wagner)

Sullivan County

Assessor of Property (Donna Whitaker)

County Commission β€” District 11 (Tim Bradshaw)

Public Defender β€” District 2 (Andrew Jackson Gibbons)

Constable β€” District 1 (Randy Rice)

Constable β€” District 2 (3 seats) (Danny Baines)

Constable β€” District 3 (Charles Greenway Jr.)

Constable β€” District 4 (3 seats) (William Barr, Gary Boyd, Jerry Fleenor)

Constable β€” District 5 (2 seats) (Bo Perry, James Rhymer)

Constable β€” District 6 (3 seats) (Roger Jones, Henry Jones, Mark Wells)

Constable β€” District 7 (2 seats) (Curtis Akard, Robert Harris)

Unicoi County

Assessor of Property (Teresa Kinsler)

Washington County (TN)

Assessor of Property (Scott Buckingham)

Constable β€” District 1 (3 seats) (John Phillips, Kenneth Philips)

Constable β€” District 3 (3 seats) (John Daniel, Scotty Carrier, Rusty Chinouth)

Johnson City Juvenile Court Clerk (John Goergen)