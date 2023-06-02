TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From the Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City to National Trail Day activities planned in Kingsport, News Channel 11 has completed a list of events happening in and around the Tri-Cities from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

Blue Plum Festival

The 2023 Blue Plum Festival will take place in Johnson City’s King Commons Park from Friday to Saturday. The festival will have music, local artists, vendors and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Border Bash

Believe in Bristol’s Border Bash returns for its 23rd season on Friday. Activities start at 6 p.m. and live music at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Elizabethton First Friday

Attendees can explore boutiques, vintage shops, music and more in Downtown Elizabethton on Friday starting at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

ETSU Big Train Show

Dozen of vendors will display model railroads at the 2023 Big Train Show in the Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini-Dome). On Friday noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. attendees can visit more than 200 tables featuring all things trains.

For more information, click here.

Liberty!: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals

The 44th season of the Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee kicks off on Friday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethtown.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series

The Twilight Alive concert series returns to Downtown Kingsport on Friday. This year’s series will include seven weeks of free, live music including the annual Red, White and Boom Celebration on July 1. The concerts will begin at 7 p.m. at the 100 Block of Broad Street.

National Trails Day

Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday in Kingsport by participating in the following events.

Guided History Tour at Bays Mountain at 10 a.m.

Griddy on the Greenbelt at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Free Fishing

From Friday – Sunday, anyone may fish without a license in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will host instructional events at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Beartree Lake in Damascus, The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest and the DWR will host a Kids Fishing Day event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Repticon Johnson City

See live reptiles up close at Repticon in Johnson City. The event runs from Saturday to Sunday at the Holiday Inn and will feature live animal encounters and seminars. For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

This week’s Covered Bridge Jams artist is the Hi-Test Bluegrass Band. The concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Covered Bridge Park.

17th Carter County Omnium

200 racers from across the United States will come to this year’s Carter County Omnium to race the roads of Carter and Unicoi counties on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Garden Tour & Tea

Jonesborough’s 27th Annual Garden Tour takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a tea party from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Mercantile Vendor Market Summer Event

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mercantile Vendor Market will take place at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The market will feature handmade crafts, food, clothing, home decor and more.

For more information, click here.