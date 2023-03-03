TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 calls for weather conditions to calm down over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the seasonable conditions, below are events happening in and around the Tri-Cities on March 4 and 5.

Girl Scouts Reach for the Peaks

Register for the third annual Reach for the Peaks that benefit local girls in the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachian troop.

Whether you decide to hike in the neighborhood or in the mountains, participants are encouraged to hike 3.12 miles in honor of the Girl Scouts’ founding date.

To learn more, click here. The event will run until March 19.

Bike and Beans

On Saturday, attendees will meet at Trek Bicycle in Johnson City, ride the Tweetsie Trail to the Coffee Company in Elizabethton, enjoy a fresh cup of coffee and a treat and then return back to the store.

All ages are invited to attend.

ETSU SoCon

The ETSU men’s basketball team opens the Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville on Saturday afternoon inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville.

The game against Western Carolina will start at 2:30 p.m.

Seuss on the Loose

On Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. the ‘Seuss on the Loose’ event throughout downtown Elizabethton and Covered Bridge Park. “The event celebrates the works of Dr. Seuss in commemoration of his birthday by encouraging participants to pick up a Sneetch Sheet from the Elizabethton Library to begin the fun,” said the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

Girls Inc. of Bristol- 12th Annual Cute Handbags Auction

Participate in live and silent auctions and enter for a chance to win a brand-new Louis Vuitton bag from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Hors d’oeuvre will be served. Tickets are $55 on presale and $65 at the door.

Location: Nicewonder Farm & Vineyard, 22020 Nicewonder Drive, Bristol Virginia

For more information, click here.

Victory Fit

Victory Fit gym in Jonesborough is opening its facility and putting its best foot forward to help a neighbor in need. The fundraiser will have a silent auction, a fun fitness class and a BBQ lunch.

The events begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, more information can be found here.

Milligan University Bike Race

On Sunday at 8 a.m., the Elizabethton Police Department will close Sycamore Street, East E Street, Riverside Drive and Hattie Avenue for the Milligan University bike race. Email znave@milligan.edu to pre-register for this public event.