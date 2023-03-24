TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Warm temperatures have arrived just in time for the first weekend of spring, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events you or the whole family can enjoy.

Below is a list of events happening in and around the Tri-Cities on March 24-26.

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaurs are roaming Bristol again this year at ‘Jurassic Quest’ from Friday-Sunday.

Located at the Bristol Motor Speedway, attendees can walk among these photorealistic dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest will feature more hands-on activities this year, education and fun.

Tickets and hours can be found here.

Dawn of Hope Prom ‘Under the Sea’

Sinking Creek Baptist Church and Milligan Occupational Therapy students will host an ‘Under the Sea’ themed prom for Dawn of Hope clients. The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the family life center adjacent to Sinking Creek Baptist.

Joggin` for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk

On Saturday, runners and walkers can participate in a 5K for a good cause. The event, hosted by the Crumley House, returns this year on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. A pancake breakfast will follow. For more information, click here.

Keep Carter County Beautiful Tree Planting

Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will host a Spring Tree Planting event on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to help plant trees along the Tweetsie and Linear Trails in Elizabethton.

Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter Low-Cost Pet Vaccine Clinic

The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter and East Tennessee Spay & Neuter, will host a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Animal Shelter (135 Sycamore Shoals Road).

For more information, call the shelter at 423-547-6359.

Restore Ukraine Benefit Concert

First Christian Church of Elizabethton is hosting a fundraising concert to benefit Restore Ukraine, a local nonprofit dedicated to humanitarian aid, on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. at 513 Hattie Avenue in Elizabethton.

“From rebuilding homes to providing essential goods to residents throughout war-torn Kharkiv, Restore Ukraine has been leading local relief efforts in one of the most bombed cities in the country,” stated Yaroslav Hnatusko, Executive Director of Restore Ukraine.

ETSU Faculty Brass Concert and Faculty Gala

The ETSU Department of Music brass faculty will perform a free public concert on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Powell Recital Hall at the Martin Center for the Arts.

Piano, brass, jazz and more will be featured in the annual Faculty Gala hosted by the Department of Music on Sunday at 5 p.m. This concert, located at the Powell Recital Hall, is also free and open to the public.