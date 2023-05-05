TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Warmer temperatures are back for the Tri-Cities and there’s no shortage of events happening this weekend.

From Cinco de Mayo celebrations to the Kentucky Derby, News Channel 11 has you covered with a list of events from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

Bristol Cinco de Mayo Crawl

Downtown Bristol businesses are joining together to host a food and beverage crawl celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Friday from 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday from 5 – 8 p.m.

Elizabethton’s First Friday Concert

Enjoy music, food trucks and drinks at the first 'First Friday" concert of the season. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday starting at 5 p.m.

Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

Williams Electric Supply Customer Appreciation

Williams Electric Supply in Johnson City will host its customer appreciation day on Friday. Free BBQ meals will be given out.

Open until 5 p.m.

2824 W Market St, Johnson City

East Tennessee State University Graduation

ETSU will award 2,049 degrees to the Class of 2023 on Friday and Saturday.

Friday – Grand Hall of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts 10 a.m. – Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy Commencement Ceremony 2 p.m. – Quillen College of Medicine Commencement Ceremony 6:30 p.m. – College of Nursing Convocation and Pinning Ceremony

Saturday – in the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini-Dome) 10 a.m. – College of Arts and Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Global Sport Leadership, College of Nursing and College of Public Health College of Business and Technology, Clemmer College, College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences, College of Graduate and Continuing Studies and College of Pharmacy



Tween Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Elementary students are invited to a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Sullivan Gardens Library.

Friday from 4 – 5 p.m.

104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport

HollerHouse Spotlight

HollerHouse, a Bristol, Virginia art store, will host a spotlight on artist Maxx Feist.

Friday, starting at 7 p.m.

509 State St, Bristol, Virginia

Johnson City Art-Struck Festival

The third annual Art-Struck Festival will bring together artists and organizations to support the art community.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Pavilion at Founders Park, Johnson City

Johnson City Rugby Golf Fundraiser

All proceeds will go to providing more opportunities for rugby to local youth.

Satruday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Warrior’s Path Golf Course, Johnson City

Derby Day in Greeneville

The event includes music by David Price and his band, contests, and Kentucky Derby-themed games hosted by a live emcee, the popular Bill Brown. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are included, as well as one complimentary drink. The event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

Saturday at 4 p.m.

General Morgan Inn’s Rooftop Terrace in downtown Greeneville

State Street Farmer’s Market

The State Street Farmer’s Market opens for the season in Bristol.

Saturday, beginning at 8 am.m. until noon

810 State Street in Downtown Bristol

Tusculum University Graduation

Commencement for the Class of 2023 will begin at 10 a.m.

Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m.

Pioneer Arena at Tusculum

Tiebreakers One-Year Celebration

The first 100 guests will receive a $15 Play Card and 2,000 tickets in honor of Tiebreakers One-Year Celebration.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to Sunday at 1 a.m.

Tiebreakers, Johnson City

The Erwin Great Outdoors Festival

The outdoor festival will feature nature-inspired vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m.

119 North Main Street, Erwin

Emory & Henry Commencement

Emory & Henry will graduate approximately 230 undergraduate and master’s students at its 175th ceremony.

Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Fred Selfe Stadium on Emory & Henry’s main campus

Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses Watch Party

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in derby attire for a chance to win various prizes while enjoying derby bites, drinks and live music.

Saturday, 5 – 11 p.m.

Lumac Rooftop Bar, Bristol, Virginia

Springtime in Haynesville

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will Springtime in Haynesville, a Civil War reenactment, on Saturday and Sunday. Before the reenactment, attendees can visit the camps of the Confederate and Union soldiers to learn how they lived during the war.

Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, Johnson City

Elizabethton Arts in Action Festival

The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance (ElizAlliance) will host an Arts in Action festival featuring local artists, community canvases, local performances and more.