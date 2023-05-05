TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Warmer temperatures are back for the Tri-Cities and there’s no shortage of events happening this weekend.
From Cinco de Mayo celebrations to the Kentucky Derby, News Channel 11 has you covered with a list of events from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.
Bristol Cinco de Mayo Crawl
Downtown Bristol businesses are joining together to host a food and beverage crawl celebrating Cinco de Mayo.
- Friday from 5 – 8 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
Elizabethton’s First Friday Concert
Enjoy music, food trucks and drinks at the first ‘First Friday” concert of the season. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.
- Friday starting at 5 p.m.
- Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton
Williams Electric Supply Customer Appreciation
Williams Electric Supply in Johnson City will host its customer appreciation day on Friday. Free BBQ meals will be given out.
- Open until 5 p.m.
- 2824 W Market St, Johnson City
East Tennessee State University Graduation
ETSU will award 2,049 degrees to the Class of 2023 on Friday and Saturday.
- Friday – Grand Hall of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
- 10 a.m. – Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy Commencement Ceremony
- 2 p.m. – Quillen College of Medicine Commencement Ceremony
- 6:30 p.m. – College of Nursing Convocation and Pinning Ceremony
- Saturday – in the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini-Dome)
- 10 a.m. – College of Arts and Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Global Sport Leadership, College of Nursing and College of Public Health
- College of Business and Technology, Clemmer College, College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences, College of Graduate and Continuing Studies and College of Pharmacy
Tween Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Elementary students are invited to a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Sullivan Gardens Library.
- Friday from 4 – 5 p.m.
- 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport
HollerHouse Spotlight
HollerHouse, a Bristol, Virginia art store, will host a spotlight on artist Maxx Feist. For more information, click here.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
- 509 State St, Bristol, Virginia
Johnson City Art-Struck Festival
The third annual Art-Struck Festival will bring together artists and organizations to support the art community. For more information, click here.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- The Pavilion at Founders Park, Johnson City
Johnson City Rugby Golf Fundraiser
All proceeds will go to providing more opportunities for rugby to local youth. For more information, click here.
- Satruday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
- Warrior’s Path Golf Course, Johnson City
Derby Day in Greeneville
The event includes music by David Price and his band, contests, and Kentucky Derby-themed games hosted by a live emcee, the popular Bill Brown. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are included, as well as one complimentary drink. The event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Saturday at 4 p.m.
- General Morgan Inn’s Rooftop Terrace in downtown Greeneville
State Street Farmer’s Market
The State Street Farmer’s Market opens for the season in Bristol.
- Saturday, beginning at 8 am.m. until noon
- 810 State Street in Downtown Bristol
Tusculum University Graduation
Commencement for the Class of 2023 will begin at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m.
- Pioneer Arena at Tusculum
Tiebreakers One-Year Celebration
The first 100 guests will receive a $15 Play Card and 2,000 tickets in honor of Tiebreakers One-Year Celebration. For more information, click here.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to Sunday at 1 a.m.
- Tiebreakers, Johnson City
The Erwin Great Outdoors Festival
The outdoor festival will feature nature-inspired vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
- Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m.
- 119 North Main Street, Erwin
Emory & Henry Commencement
Emory & Henry will graduate approximately 230 undergraduate and master’s students at its 175th ceremony.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
- Fred Selfe Stadium on Emory & Henry’s main campus
Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses Watch Party
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in derby attire for a chance to win various prizes while enjoying derby bites, drinks and live music.
- Saturday, 5 – 11 p.m.
- Lumac Rooftop Bar, Bristol, Virginia
Springtime in Haynesville
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will Springtime in Haynesville, a Civil War reenactment, on Saturday and Sunday. Before the reenactment, attendees can visit the camps of the Confederate and Union soldiers to learn how they lived during the war.
- Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
- Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, Johnson City
Elizabethton Arts in Action Festival
The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance (ElizAlliance) will host an Arts in Action festival featuring local artists, community canvases, local performances and more.
- Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m.
- Downtown Elk Ave, Elizabethton