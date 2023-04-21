TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Although a cool and rainy weekend is ahead for the Tri-Cities, there are still events planned the whole family can enjoy.

Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23.

The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival

A new fine arts and crafts festival taking place in Kingsport. For more information, click here.

Friday Preview Party – 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kingsport Farmers Market

Attendees can see baby lambs, historical reenactors, local vendors and shops, blacksmith forging, sheep wool processing, a historical church service and children’s activities at this year’s Woolly Days.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mount State Historic Site, 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee

Old Oak Festival

Attendees can enjoy 20 food vendors and 50 other vendors that will sell a variety of items, musicians, diverse writers discussing their crafts and more at the Old Oak Festival.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tusculum University

Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a free Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint. The checkpoint will have officials on site to help install and inspect safety seats, provide guidance regarding the safest seat based on sage/size and distribute educational materials.

Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

City Hall parking lot, 801 Anderson Street

Presented by Ballad Health and Bristol, Tennessee Schools to promote healthy lifestyles. Proceeds from the run will provide additional funding to physical education programs in the school system.

Saturday at 9 a.m.

Outside of Bristol Regional Medical Center’s main entrance,1 Medical Park Boulevard

Spring Day of Caring

Day of cleaning up Warriors Path State Park and several maintenance projects.