TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Spring has sprung in the Tri-Cities, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events in the area everyone can enjoy.

Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Model City Antique and Flea Spring Show

Attendees can shop with over 80 vendors at this year’s Model City Antique & Flea spring show.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Meadow Convention Center in Kingsport

Hampton Senior Class Yard Sale

Proceeds from the Hampton High School Annual Senior Class Yard Sale assist senior class members with prom costs/tickets.

Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hampton High School

Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser

The Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser will feature a dinner, a meet and greet with Jonesborough’s K-9s and a silent auction. The fundraiser is in place to raise support for Jonesborough Police and their K-9s.

Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 East Main Street

Daddy Mac Depot Grand Opening

A new barbecue restaurant will open on Saturday in Elizabethton

Soft opening on Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

1941 Milligan Highway, Elizabethton

Jr. League Food Drive

Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

All day Saturday

Participating Food City locations

‘There is Hope’ featuring Tim Tebow

‘There is Hope’ hosted by 4thirTEEN, featuring Tim Tebow.

Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Freedom Hall Civic Center

Northeast State Highland Games

The first-ever Highland Games at Northeast State will feature a caber toss, hammer throw, open stone, Scottish back-hold wrestling, sheaf toss, weight for distance and weight over bar. For more information, click here.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Upper Quad of Northeast State’s Blountville Campus

Registration – $15

Washington County Public Library to Celebrate 200th Anniversary

Activities will include, genealogy help, a local history roadshow, children’s crafts and more.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Abingdon Library, 205 Oak Hill Street

Bloomingdale Baptist Spring Craft Fair

Support local artisans and vendors at Bloomingdale Baptist’s Spring Craft Show.