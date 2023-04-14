TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Spring has sprung in the Tri-Cities, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events in the area everyone can enjoy.
Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.
Model City Antique and Flea Spring Show
Attendees can shop with over 80 vendors at this year’s Model City Antique & Flea spring show.
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Meadow Convention Center in Kingsport
Hampton Senior Class Yard Sale
Proceeds from the Hampton High School Annual Senior Class Yard Sale assist senior class members with prom costs/tickets.
- Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hampton High School
Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser
The Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser will feature a dinner, a meet and greet with Jonesborough’s K-9s and a silent auction. The fundraiser is in place to raise support for Jonesborough Police and their K-9s.
- Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 East Main Street
Daddy Mac Depot Grand Opening
A new barbecue restaurant will open on Saturday in Elizabethton
- Soft opening on Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 1941 Milligan Highway, Elizabethton
Jr. League Food Drive
Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia.
- All day Saturday
- Participating Food City locations
‘There is Hope’ featuring Tim Tebow
‘There is Hope’ hosted by 4thirTEEN, featuring Tim Tebow.
- Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Freedom Hall Civic Center
Northeast State Highland Games
The first-ever Highland Games at Northeast State will feature a caber toss, hammer throw, open stone, Scottish back-hold wrestling, sheaf toss, weight for distance and weight over bar. For more information, click here.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Upper Quad of Northeast State’s Blountville Campus
- Registration – $15
Washington County Public Library to Celebrate 200th Anniversary
Activities will include, genealogy help, a local history roadshow, children’s crafts and more.
- Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Abingdon Library, 205 Oak Hill Street
Bloomingdale Baptist Spring Craft Fair
Support local artisans and vendors at Bloomingdale Baptist’s Spring Craft Show.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport