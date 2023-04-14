TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Spring has sprung in the Tri-Cities, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events in the area everyone can enjoy.

Below are events happening around the Tri-Cities from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Model City Antique and Flea Spring Show

Attendees can shop with over 80 vendors at this year’s Model City Antique & Flea spring show.

  • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Meadow Convention Center in Kingsport

Hampton Senior Class Yard Sale

Proceeds from the Hampton High School Annual Senior Class Yard Sale assist senior class members with prom costs/tickets.

  • Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Hampton High School

Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser

The Paws in Blue Bar-B-Q Fundraiser will feature a dinner, a meet and greet with Jonesborough’s K-9s and a silent auction. The fundraiser is in place to raise support for Jonesborough Police and their K-9s.

  • Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 East Main Street

Daddy Mac Depot Grand Opening

A new barbecue restaurant will open on Saturday in Elizabethton

  • Soft opening on Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • 1941 Milligan Highway, Elizabethton

Jr. League Food Drive

Benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

  • All day Saturday
  • Participating Food City locations

‘There is Hope’ featuring Tim Tebow

‘There is Hope’ hosted by 4thirTEEN, featuring Tim Tebow.

  • Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center

Northeast State Highland Games

The first-ever Highland Games at Northeast State will feature a caber toss, hammer throw, open stone, Scottish back-hold wrestling, sheaf toss, weight for distance and weight over bar. For more information, click here.

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Upper Quad of Northeast State’s Blountville Campus
  • Registration – $15

Washington County Public Library to Celebrate 200th Anniversary

Activities will include, genealogy help, a local history roadshow, children’s crafts and more.

  • Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Abingdon Library, 205 Oak Hill Street

Bloomingdale Baptist Spring Craft Fair

Support local artisans and vendors at Bloomingdale Baptist’s Spring Craft Show.

  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport