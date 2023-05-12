TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Sunday, May 14 is Mother’s Day, and if you’re wanting to celebrate Mom by taking her to a variety of events throughout the Tri-Cities, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in the area from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.

Racks by the Tracks – Saturday starting at 9 a.m

The 15th annual Racks by the Tracks Festival returns to Kingsport on Saturday. The festival will feature unique craft beers, a BBQ competition, a 10K and 5K race, live music and more.

Racks by the Tracks will take place in Downtown Kingsport at the Farmer’s Market.

Covered Bridge Jams – Saturday at 7 p.m.

Covered Bridge Jams is a sneak peek at Elizabethton’s Summer Concert Series, Covered Bridge Days.

On Saturday, the free concert will feature local acts at Covered Bridge Park.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Car Show – Saturday 10 a.m.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Auxiliary is hosting a car show to raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District.

The event is free to attend and $20 to register a car, $25 the day of the show.

The car show will take place at 112 W Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough, (sheriff’s office parking lot).

Dripfest – Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

The inaugural Dripfest, held at the Downtown Johnson City Pavilion, will feature vintage clothing, sneakers and other accessories.

Virginia Highlands Community College plant sale – Friday and Saturday

Virginia Highlands Community College is hosting a plant sale on Saturday that’s free and open to the public.

The event started Thursday and will run until Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lamplight Theatre

In Kingsport, The Lamplight Theatre is putting on another exciting performance geared towards children.

The production is called “Doctor Why” and will have performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Stamp out Hunger Food Drive – Saturday

The food drive will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Kingsport residents can leave non-perishable foods next to their mailboxes and letter carriers will collect the items as they deliver mail on Saturday.

40th Annual Road Mountain State Park Trout Tournament – Saturday

The trout tournament is open for ages 4-14 only, adults may assist but not fish for their youth. 13-14 year-olds must have a Junior Hunting/Fishing license, no trout stamp required.

The tournament will take place at the Elizabethton Elks Lodge #1847 and the Roan Mountain State Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

Fishermen can register at the Roan Mountain State Park amphitheater between 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

UVA Wise Commencement – Saturday

Saturday, 10 a.m. at the David J. Prior Convocation Center

Dog Mom Brunch – Saturday

Celfie in Kingsport will host a Dog Mom Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The brunch will feature swag bags, raffles and bottomless mimosa tickets. Admission is $35.

Benefit fundraiser for Haley Poore – Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m.

A benefit fundraiser will be held for 14-year-old Haley Poore. Poore is a Thomas Walker student recovering from a heart transplant.

The event will feature music, door prizes and hot dogs at West Gate Mini Mall across from Calvary Baptist Church in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Elizabethton Betsy Band Classic Car Show – Saturday 10 a.m.

The Betsy Band will host its 1st Annual Car Show on Saturday at Elizabethton High School.

The car show will have food trucks, live music, a car competition and prizes. Admission is $20.

Proceeds will go to the Elizabethton High School Band.