TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — After a soggy week, the weather is finally clearing up for a warm, summer weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are weekend events happening around the Tri-Cities from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

The Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia fire/police departments are teaming against each other for bragging rights and a good cause.

Community members who donate blood on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bristol, Tennessee City Hall can credit either the Bristol, Tennesse fire/police departments or the Bristol, Virginia fire/police departments. The drive helps Marsh Regional Blood Center.

Tennessee Ridge Runner Weekend Motorcycle Rally

Southern Cruisers Riding Club is hosting a Tennessee Ridge Runner Motorcycle Rally from Friday to Sunday at the Holiday Inn on W Springbrook Drive in Johnson City.

For more information, click here.

Fridays after 5

Demon Waffle will perform at Fridays after 5 in King Commons Park. The concert is free and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Super Mario Party

Elizabethton Parks and Rec, Elizabethton Library and the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition are bringing Mario’s Power Up Party to Kiwanis Park on Friday at 7 p.m. Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite video game character for a chance to win a prize.

Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series

Borderline Band is performing at the Twilight Alive Concert Series on Friday in downtown Kingsport. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

The Pride Rainbow Festival

Hosted by the Pride Community & Education Center, the annual Rainbow Festival will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Founders Park. There is a minimum $1.00 donation for entry.

Honor Flight Wiffle Ball Tournament

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands will host its second annual First Responder Wiffle Ball Tournament on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Bob Owens Community Impact Day

United Way’s Week of Caring wraps up on Saturday with helping the community during Bob Owens Community Impact Day. Volunteers can stop by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce building (602 Sevier Street Suite #101) starting at 9 a.m.

Achin for the Bacon 5K

Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 12th annual Achin’ for the Bacon 5K River Run on Saturday. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate.

The start/finish line is located adjacent to the parking area of Unicoi County Hospital located at 2030 Temple Hill Road in Erwin. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

USA Ninja Challenge Open House

USA Ninja Challenge in Bristol, Virginia is hosting a free open house for kids ages four – 17 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The open house will feature ninja courses, door prizes and more.

Tennessee Hills Cornhole Tournament

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery will host a cornhole tournament presented by BlackJack Cornhole. The tournament starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Visitors are encouraged to join the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club on Saturday-Sunday at Pavilion Three in Kinser Park, Greeneville. Operations will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Kingsport Amateur Radio Club Field Day

The Kingsport Amateur Radio Club will be demonstrating Amateur Radio at Shelter #2 on Duck Island at Warriors Path State Park from 2 p.m. Friday, June 23 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The public is invited to come and see the ham radio’s new capabilities and learn how to get their own FCC radio license. For more information, click here.

Northeast Tennessee Farm Tour

The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council will host its 5th annual Northeast Farm Tour. The self-guided tours start Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at 12 different farms around Northeast Tennessee.

Newmansville VFD Fundraiser

The Newsmansville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Hamburger, Hot Dog, Ice Cream Supper fundraiser on Saturday from 4 – 8 p.m., or until sold out.

Covered Bridge Jams

G Man Blues & Dr. Ron are performing at the Covered Bridge Jams on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge Artisan Days

More than 80 small businesses, non-profits and local artisans will be at the Blue Ridge Artisan Days event on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public.