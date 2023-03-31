TRI-CITIES Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — April is here and News Channel 11 isn’t fooling around when it comes to weekend events.

Below is a list of events happening in and around the Tri-Cities from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

Johnson City Farmer’s Market

Located at The Pavilion in Founder’s Park, the Johnson City Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Saturday, April 1. Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, arts/crafts and more at the farmer’s market this season. Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October.

Jonesborough Easter Eggstravaganza

The Town of Jonesborough is hosting its annual ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ event featuring photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, children’s crafts, Officer K-9 meet and greet, free popcorn and cotton candy and the Funny Farm Animal Experience.

An egg hunt will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park. Children 12 and under can hunt for over 4,000 candy/toy-filled eggs.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center, Jimmy Neil Smith Park and The Christopher Taylor House.

‘Can’t Drag Us Down’ Drag Show & Story Hour

Hosted by East Tennessee State University (ETSU) students, the ‘Can’t Drag Us Down’ Drag Show will take place at the Millenium Center in Johnson City.

Student organizer Noah Nordstrom told News Channel 11 the event is part entertainment, part protest against recently passed legislation on drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee.

Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

Allandale Mansion’s Egg Rolling Event

The annual Easter Egg Roll at Allandale Mansion will feature egg rolling on the field, an egg hunt, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to children ages 10 and under.

Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport.

ETSU-Con

ETSU-Con will return to campus for another weekend full of anime, comics, video games, cosplay and more. Attendees can tour a vendor hall, compete in gaming tournaments and cosplay contests and meet voice actors behind fan-favorite characters.

The event is open to the public and ETSU students get in for free.

Saturday and Sunday in the D.P. Culp Center.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Hosted by Real Time Mortgage and the Kingsport YMCA, over 300 donated prom dresses, shoes, makeup and accessories will be given away for free.

Friday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 214 Commerce Street in Kingsport.

Abingdon’s Town-wide Yard Sale

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Town of Abingdon will host their annual spring town-wide yard sale, open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Johnson City Jazz Festival

The 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival will continue from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. this weekend at the Carnegie Hotel.

One-day tickets are $25 and $37.50 for both nights.

River Valley Masters Disc Golf ‘After Hours’ Party

Players, families and the general public will have a chance to play a short, 9-hole course inside the ETSU Mini Dome and other yard games throughout the stadium. Disc golf vendors and food trucks will be on site.

Saturday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Ballad Health Atheltic Center (ETSU Mini Dome) in Johnson City.