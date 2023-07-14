TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From Fun Fest to Jet Ski Racing, there are plenty of events in store this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.

Fun Fest 2023

Fun Fest 2023 kicks off on Friday with multiple events every day until July 22. The event will feature music, games, food and more right in downtown Kingsport.

To view a complete schedule of events, click here.

Fridays After 5

Donnie & The Dryheavers will perform at this week’s Fridays After 5 concert. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. in King Commons.

Music on the Square

Ed Snodderly will perform in downtown Jonesborough for the Music on the Square concert series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse.

Nubian Kruzers Ride

200 motorcyclists from across the north and south will ride into Johnson City for the 21st Reuinon of Nubian Kruzers United MC, hosted by Johnson City’s local chapter. The reunion started Thursday and will end on Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

1990s-Themed Fandom Convention

The Johnson City Public Library will host a 1990s-Themed Fandom Convention on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Costumes are encouraged at this free, family-friendly convention.

For more information, click here.

Old-Fashioned Independence Day

The Capital of the Southwest Territory is hosting an Old-Fashioned Independence Day at Rocky Mount State Historic Site on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event will feature live performances, a gun salute, weapon demonstrations and more.

Covered Bridge Jams

Hollow Ground will perform at this week’s Covered Bridge Jams starting at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.

Jet Ski Racing at Winged Deer Park

The American Jet Sport Association hosts the 2023 Southern Summer Series at Winged Deer Park from Friday – Sunday. For more information on the jet skiing event, click here.

Kingsport’s Carousel 8th Birthday

To celebrate the Kingsport Carousel’s 8th birthday, all rides will be free on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The carousel is located at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

Gems and Mineral Show at Bays Mountain

The Kingsport Gems & Minerals Club will host the 19th Annual Gems and Mineral Show on Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. The show will take place at the Discovery Theatre at the Bays Mountain Nature Center.

Paradise Acres Farm, Friends and Flowers Event

On Sunday from 4-8 p.m., Paradise Acres will host a Farm, Friends and Flowers event. The entry fee is $7 per person or $30 max per family. The event will feature a food truck, mini bouquets, inflatables, animals and more.