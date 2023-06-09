TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From Fridays after 5, fishing for free in Tennessee and a Fiddlers’ Convention, there’s plenty planned for the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11.

Fridays after 5

Florencia & The Feeling will perform at the first Fridays after 5 in King Commons Park. The concert is free and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series

Dan Herrell and the Troubadours are performing at the Twilight Alive Concert Series on Friday in downtown Kingsport. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention

The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Washington County, Virginia Fairgrounds. Camping and prizes are available. For more information, click here.

KingFamily Health and Fitness Day

Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Family Health & Fitness Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Borden Park. The event will feature outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy. For more information, click here.

Tennessee Free Fishing Day

Angling enthusiasts and beginners alike can get out and fish for free throughout the Volunteer State this weekend. For more information, click here.

2023 Barter Day – Barter’s 90th Birthday Celebration

On Saturday, the Barter Theatre is inviting people to barter for admission with shelf-stable food donations to benefit Feeding America/Feeding Southwest Virginia food pantry. Theatergoers can barter for their tickets to the 2 p.m. show of Footloose and a 10 a.m. performance of Robin Hood. For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Borderline will perform at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Jams on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.

Peace Mountain Ranch Open House

Peace Mountain Ranch is hosting its first-ever open house on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The ranch hopes to build community partnerships with Veterans, Veteran Service Organizations, VA medical providers, churches, area mental health providers and the public in and around Johnson County. Located at 2309 Avery Branch Road in Mountain City, for more information, click here.

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House in Johnson City will host a Handmade & Vintage Market on Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m.