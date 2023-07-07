TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Concerts, baseball games, block parties and more are planned for the weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening in the area from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

Fridays after 5

My New Favorites will perform at the Fridays After 5 concert series in Johnson City’s King Commons Park. The concert is free and starts at 6:30 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series

Fritz & Co will perform at the First Friday Concert in the Park series at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Firefly 5K Run/Walk

The 3rd annual Firefly 5k Run/Walk will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. starting at the Covered Bridge in Elizabethton. For more information, click here.

Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series

Departure, a Journey Tribute Band will preform at Kingsport’s Twilight Alive Summer Concert Series. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Broad Street.

Appalachian League Baseball Games

Johnson City Doughboys Friday at 7 p.m. against the Elizabethton River Riders at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. against the Bristol State Liners at Boyce Cox Field

Elizabethton River Raiders Saturday at 7p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. against the Burlington Sock Puppets at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark

Kingsport Axmen Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. against the Greeneville Flyboys at Hunter Wright Stadium

Greeneville Flyboys Friday at 7 p.m. against the Burlington Sock Puppets at Pioneer Park

Bristol State Liners Friday at 6 p.m. against the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field



Fun Fest Block Party Weekend

Celebrate Fun Fest early with Kingsport’s “Fun Fest Block Party Weekend.” Multiple events are planned from Friday – Sunday around Kingsport. To view a complete list, click here.

Kingsport Food Drive

The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission will host a food drive on Saturday to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

Bristol Casino One-Year Anniversary Celebration

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock will hosts events throughout the day on Friday and Saturday in honor of its one year anniversary. For a complete list of events, click here.

Kingsport Riverview Park Cleanup

The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is asking for volunteers to help with a community cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Riverview Park. For more information, click here.

Abingdon Porsche Display

The Porsche Club of America and the Town of Abingdon are hosting a Porsche display event. The event will take place starting at 3 p.m. on Remsberg Drive, behind the Abindgon Vistor Center.

Gray Block Party

The Gray Community Chest are hosting a block party at the Appalchian Fairgrounds this Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and will have food, music, games, fireworks, inflatables and more.

Hampton Fire Department Family Fun Day

The Hampton Fire Department is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The event will have food, dj music, a kids zone, fireworks and more. For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Dimestore Cowboys will perform at the Covered Bridge Jams on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Pop Up Kitten Cafe

A Pop Up Kitten Cafe will feature ice cream, cookies and kittens from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter on Sunday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 215 Commerce Street in Kingsport.

Brews and Tunes

Kasey Williams and Green Man Brewery will be featured at Sunday’s Brews and Tunes in Jonesborough. For more informaiton, click here.

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House in Johnson City will host a Handmade & Vintage Market on Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m.