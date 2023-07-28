TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From Back to School bashes to Tennessee’s tax-free weekend and more, there are plenty of events to celebrate the last week of summer break before school starts back in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

Tax-Free Weekend in Tennessee

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend takes place through Sunday. Shoppers can save on school supplies, computers, clothing and more. For a full list of tax-exempt items, click here.

Kingsport YMCA Back to School Bash

On Friday from 2-4 p.m., the Kingsport YMCA will host a Back to School Bash.

The event is open to support kids and families enrolled in the Y on Wheels program by providing school supplies for the upcoming year. For more information on the event, click here.

Russell County’s Big Rig Showdown

The 3rd Annual Big Rig Showdown and truck parade will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Russell County Government Center. For a list of events and more information, click here.

Hampton Backpack Distribution

Johnson City Toyota and the Kids In Need Foundation will distribute backpacks with school supplies on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hampton High School.

Gray Back to School Bash

Gray Baptist Church will host a Back to School bash from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The first 75 students to pre-register will receive a backpack with school supplies.

Covered Bridge Jams

Bullseye Band will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams starting at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.