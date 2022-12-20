(WJHL) – The holidays are here. Gifts are purchased, food is prepped, plans are set. But there’s one question that still needs to be answered.

Is “Die Hard” a Christmas Movie?

The 1988 action-genre classic featuring Bruce Willis is a staple of any VHS-based film collection and is set in the fictional Nakatomi Plaza on the night of a company Christmas party.

Holiday-themed gags abound in the piece’s over 2-hour runtime, but is it really a Christmas movie? The poll below should help us answer that question.