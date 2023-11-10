TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Veterans Day events, the Speedway in Lights 5K and more are set to take place this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Below are events happening in the area from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12.
Honoring Veterans Day
- Veterans Day Gala hosted by the Johnson City VFW
- Saturday at 5 p.m., 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road, Johnson City
- More information
- Veterans Day Trail Challenge 7.5K race and 2K fun run
- Saturday at 1 p.m., DMRA (Don’t Miss Running Adventure), 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City
- More information
- Johnson City American Legion Veterans Day
- Saturday at 9 a.m., 409 E. Market Street, Johnson City
- Bays Mountain Veterans Day Yoga Hike
- Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Bays Mountain Park
- More information
- Washington County, Tennessee Veterans Day Ceremony
- Saturday at 11 a.m., Washington County Courthouse, 100 East Main Street, Jonesborough
- Kingsport Veterans Day Ceremony
- Saturday at 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park in Kingsport
- Elizabethton Veterans Day Ceremony
- Saturday at 11 a.m., 441 E Elk Ave, Elizabethton
Christmas Connection
Annual celebration of the region’s arts and craft vendors.
- Friday from noon – 6 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- MeadowView Conference Center, Kingsport
Thanksgiving Food and Vaccine Drive
Thanksgiving Food Drive and Drive-Thru COVID Booster & Flu Vaccine Clinic hosted by The Health Wagon and Feeding Southwest Virginia.
- Friday from 3 – 7 p.m.
- Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood
King University Coats for Kids
Coats will be distributed free of charge to attendees. The event will also have games, food, activities and more.
- Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Maclellan Hall, King University, 350 King College Road, Bristol, Tennessee
Girls on the Run 5K
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee.
- Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
- ETSU Center for Physical Activity, 1244 Jack Vest Drive, Johnson City
- More information
Ballad Lung Cancer Screening Event
Ballad Health is partnering with the American Cancer Society to host a lung cancer screening event in Kingsport.
- Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon
- Holston Valley Imaging Center, at 103 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport
Johnson County Recover Out Loud Event
Johnson County’s Recover Out Loud event will feature music, food, inflatables and more. OD prevention, harm reduction, resources and other information will be available.
- Saturday 2 – 6 p.m.
- Ralph Stout Park, 210 S Church Street, Mountain City
Speedway In Lights 5K
Attendees will get a sneak preview of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway as they race through the 3.2 route.
- Starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Bristol Motor Speedway South Building, Entrance 2
Atlantic Ale Vintage Market
Atlantic Ale House will host its Handmade & Vintage Market.
- Sunday at 3 p.m.
- Atlantic Ale House, Johnson City