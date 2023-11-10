TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Veterans Day events, the Speedway in Lights 5K and more are set to take place this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening in the area from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

Honoring Veterans Day

Veterans Day Gala hosted by the Johnson City VFW Saturday at 5 p.m., 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road, Johnson City More information

Veterans Day Trail Challenge 7.5K race and 2K fun run Saturday at 1 p.m., DMRA (Don’t Miss Running Adventure), 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City More information

Johnson City American Legion Veterans Day Saturday at 9 a.m., 409 E. Market Street, Johnson City

Bays Mountain Veterans Day Yoga Hike Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Bays Mountain Park More information

Washington County, Tennessee Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m., Washington County Courthouse, 100 East Main Street, Jonesborough

Kingsport Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park in Kingsport

Elizabethton Veterans Day Ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m., 441 E Elk Ave, Elizabethton



Christmas Connection

Annual celebration of the region’s arts and craft vendors.

Friday from noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MeadowView Conference Center, Kingsport

Thanksgiving Food and Vaccine Drive

Thanksgiving Food Drive and Drive-Thru COVID Booster & Flu Vaccine Clinic hosted by The Health Wagon and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Friday from 3 – 7 p.m.

Dickenson Center for Education and Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood

King University Coats for Kids

Coats will be distributed free of charge to attendees. The event will also have games, food, activities and more.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Maclellan Hall, King University, 350 King College Road, Bristol, Tennessee

Girls on the Run 5K

Proceeds from the 5K will benefit Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee.

Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

ETSU Center for Physical Activity, 1244 Jack Vest Drive, Johnson City

More information

Ballad Lung Cancer Screening Event

Ballad Health is partnering with the American Cancer Society to host a lung cancer screening event in Kingsport.

Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon

Holston Valley Imaging Center, at 103 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport

Johnson County Recover Out Loud Event

Johnson County’s Recover Out Loud event will feature music, food, inflatables and more. OD prevention, harm reduction, resources and other information will be available.

Saturday 2 – 6 p.m.

Ralph Stout Park, 210 S Church Street, Mountain City

Speedway In Lights 5K

Attendees will get a sneak preview of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway as they race through the 3.2 route.

Starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bristol Motor Speedway South Building, Entrance 2

Atlantic Ale Vintage Market

Atlantic Ale House will host its Handmade & Vintage Market.