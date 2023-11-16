TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — If you’re looking to gather up your flock and head out for a Turkey Trot before gobbling up a Thanksgiving meal or if you want to skip the Thanksgiving meal prep stress, there are plenty of options in the Tri-Cities.

Below are places to get free Thanksgiving meals, Turkey Trots and premade meals from local restaurants.

Free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving Turkey Box Drive-Thru, Johnson City

  • Free to the first 200 families, hosted by The River of Tri-Cities Church
  • Friday, Nov. 17 from 4 – 6 p.m.
  • 1005 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City

Nick’s Restaurant, Kingsport

  • Nick’s Restaurant is hosting its 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal for anyone in need.
  • Sunday, Nov. 19 from 3 – 5 p.m.
  • 2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport

Bloomingdale Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Kingsport

  • Free and open to all, carry-outs available, hosted by Bloomingdale Baptist Church
  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 2 p.m.
  • Bloomingdale Baptist Church Activity Center (behind the church), 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport
  • For more information contact Judy Short at (423) 288-4178

Turkey Trots

18th Annual Johnson City Turkey Trot

  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.
  • Packet pickup will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert Street)
  • More information

Chase the Turkey 5K

  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m.
  • Packet pickup will be held at the Meadowview Conference and Convention Center in Kingsport
  • More information

YWCA Turkey Trot

  • YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host their 43rd Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K
  • Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.
  • 106 E State Street, Bristol, Tennessee
  • More information

Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals

The Kitchen at Grace Meadows

  • First come, first served Thanksgiving dinner
  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.
  • 170 John France Road, Jonesborough
  • Adults $21.95, kids 5-10 $9.98, children 4 and under eat free
  • More information

The Bristol Hotel

  • Thanksgiving buffet
  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Vivan’s Table, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
  • Adults $65, kids 12 and under $20
  • More information

Nick’s Restaurant

  • Homemade Thanksgiving dinner bundles
  • Accepting orders until Nov. 20, pickup Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • 2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport
  • Dinner that serves four is $95, dinner that serves eight is $180
  • More information

Wellington’s Restaurant

  • Offering various take-home Thanksgiving meal bundles
  • Pick up Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • 1216 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City
  • Thanksgiving entrees start at $70
  • More information