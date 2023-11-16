TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — If you’re looking to gather up your flock and head out for a Turkey Trot before gobbling up a Thanksgiving meal or if you want to skip the Thanksgiving meal prep stress, there are plenty of options in the Tri-Cities.

Below are places to get free Thanksgiving meals, Turkey Trots and premade meals from local restaurants.

Free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving Turkey Box Drive-Thru, Johnson City

Free to the first 200 families, hosted by The River of Tri-Cities Church

Friday, Nov. 17 from 4 – 6 p.m.

1005 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City

Nick’s Restaurant, Kingsport

Nick’s Restaurant is hosting its 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal for anyone in need.

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 3 – 5 p.m.

2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport

Bloomingdale Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Kingsport

Free and open to all, carry-outs available, hosted by Bloomingdale Baptist Church

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 2 p.m.

Bloomingdale Baptist Church Activity Center (behind the church), 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport

For more information contact Judy Short at (423) 288-4178

Turkey Trots

18th Annual Johnson City Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Packet pickup will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert Street)

More information

Chase the Turkey 5K

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m.

Packet pickup will be held at the Meadowview Conference and Convention Center in Kingsport

More information

YWCA Turkey Trot

YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host their 43rd Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

106 E State Street, Bristol, Tennessee

More information

Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals

The Kitchen at Grace Meadows

First come, first served Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.

170 John France Road, Jonesborough

Adults $21.95, kids 5-10 $9.98, children 4 and under eat free

More information

The Bristol Hotel

Thanksgiving buffet

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vivan’s Table, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia

Adults $65, kids 12 and under $20

More information

Nick’s Restaurant

Homemade Thanksgiving dinner bundles

Accepting orders until Nov. 20, pickup Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport

Dinner that serves four is $95, dinner that serves eight is $180

More information

Wellington’s Restaurant