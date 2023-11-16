TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — If you’re looking to gather up your flock and head out for a Turkey Trot before gobbling up a Thanksgiving meal or if you want to skip the Thanksgiving meal prep stress, there are plenty of options in the Tri-Cities.
Below are places to get free Thanksgiving meals, Turkey Trots and premade meals from local restaurants.
Free Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving Turkey Box Drive-Thru, Johnson City
- Free to the first 200 families, hosted by The River of Tri-Cities Church
- Friday, Nov. 17 from 4 – 6 p.m.
- 1005 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City
Nick’s Restaurant, Kingsport
- Nick’s Restaurant is hosting its 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal for anyone in need.
- Sunday, Nov. 19 from 3 – 5 p.m.
- 2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport
Bloomingdale Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Kingsport
- Free and open to all, carry-outs available, hosted by Bloomingdale Baptist Church
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 2 p.m.
- Bloomingdale Baptist Church Activity Center (behind the church), 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport
- For more information contact Judy Short at (423) 288-4178
Turkey Trots
18th Annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.
- Packet pickup will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert Street)
- More information
Chase the Turkey 5K
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m.
- Packet pickup will be held at the Meadowview Conference and Convention Center in Kingsport
- More information
YWCA Turkey Trot
- YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host their 43rd Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K
- Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.
- 106 E State Street, Bristol, Tennessee
- More information
Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals
The Kitchen at Grace Meadows
- First come, first served Thanksgiving dinner
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.
- 170 John France Road, Jonesborough
- Adults $21.95, kids 5-10 $9.98, children 4 and under eat free
- More information
The Bristol Hotel
- Thanksgiving buffet
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Vivan’s Table, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
- Adults $65, kids 12 and under $20
- More information
Nick’s Restaurant
- Homemade Thanksgiving dinner bundles
- Accepting orders until Nov. 20, pickup Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 2406 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport
- Dinner that serves four is $95, dinner that serves eight is $180
- More information
Wellington’s Restaurant
- Offering various take-home Thanksgiving meal bundles
- Pick up Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 1216 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City
- Thanksgiving entrees start at $70
- More information