TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — From the annual Tree Streets Yard Sale, multiple concerts and a first-ever music collector’s event in Bristol, Virginia, the Tri-Cities has plenty of events happening this weekend.

Below are events happening in and around the region from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27.

Music on the Square

Florencia & the Feeling will perform at Friday’s Music on the Square event in Jonesborough. The event is free and starts at 7 p.m. in downtown.

Music in the Park: Friday Night Concert Series

Held at Roan Mountain State Park, Bandwagon Fallacy will perform at the Music in the Park concert series. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Tree Streets Yard Sale

The 33rd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale starts bright and early at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Shoppers can find items such as furniture, books, games, clothes, appliances, oddities and more.

Food trucks will be set up at Southside Elementary School.

For more information on the yard sale, click here.

Cherokee Heritage Day

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will host the 3rd Annual Cherokee Heritage Day on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature traditional arts, historical presentations, basketmaking, finger weaving and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17 and free for ages 6 and under.

For more information, click here.

CASA for Kids Fundraiser

A low county boil dinner fundraiser for the CASA for Kids, Inc. serving Sullivan and Hawkins Counties will take place on Saturday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville.

Take-out and curbside orders are available. An adult ticket is $50 and $10 for ages 5-10.

To purchase tickets call Misty at 423-247-1161 ext. 3 or missy@casa4kidsinc.org.

For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Rockin’ on the Doe, featuring Retroville Unplugged, Barracuda will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park.

Making Music at the Commons

Held in King Commons Park, the Making Music @ the Commons concert will feature a 90+ member band on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Kitten Cafe

A kitten cafe will take place at the Philsosphers House in Johnson City from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will benefit Operation Johnson Kitty.

Bristol/Tri-Cities Music Collectors Show

The first-ever Bristol/Tri-Cities Music Collectors Show will take place Sunday at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Bristol, Virginia from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The show will feature music sellers, collectors, vintage vinyl, memorabilia and more.

Admission is $2.

Pokémon in the Park

Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton will transform into a gaming area with activities and challenges players can take place in.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Food trucks will also be on site.