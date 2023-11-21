TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Christmas is just around the corner, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events sure to light up your holiday season.
Whether you’re looking for a Christmas parade, tree displays, a chance to see Santa Claus or something else entirely, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy.
Tree Lightings
Johnson City
- Kick-off to Candy Land Christmas tree display
- Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
- King Commons Park
Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee
- Tree lighting, winter carnival and more
- Nov. 26 beginning at 4 p.m.
- Cumberland Street in Downtown Bristol
- More information
Jonesborough
- Tree lighting, musical performances and Christmas storytelling
- Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Jonesborough
- More information
Marion
- Music, shopping events, kid activities and more
- Nov. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Town Hall in Marion
- More information
Blountville
- Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more
- Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
- Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126 Blountville
Erwin
- Tree lighting, Santa’s Village, food, crafts and more
- Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m.
- Downtown Erwin
- More information
Johnson County
- Cookie walk with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas Village, parade
- Dec. 2 starting at 10 a.m.
- Downtown Mountain City
Bluff City
- Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
- Impact Community Center, Bluff City
- More information
Christmas-Themed Performances
Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert
- The concerts on Dec. 2 and 3 are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same times.
Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts
- Dec. 2, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport
- Dec. 3, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College
- Tickets
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy holiday concerts
- Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Johnson City Public Library
- Dec. 9, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City
- Dec. 10, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville
- Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee
- Dec. 17, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville
- More information
Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”
- Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College
- Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage
- Dec. 9, noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage
- More information
Intercity Ballet Theatre of Kingsport: “The Nutcracker”
- Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
- Eastman Toy. F Reid Employee Center/Auditorium, Kingsport
- More information
For His Glory Productions: “It’s a Wonderful Life!”
- Dec. 1-10
- 394 Glory Road, Blountville
- More information
Holiday shows at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia
- “Miracle on 34th Street” runs until Dec. 27
- “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” runs until Dec. 24
- “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” runs until Dec. 23
- More information
Christmas and Holiday Parades
Johnson City
- Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
- Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way
- Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin
- More information
Erwin
- Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
- Begins at Erwin Village Shopping Center, travels down Main Avenue to Love Street
- Ends at Erwin Utilities
- More information
Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department
- Nov. 25
- Breakfast with Santa from 8 – 10 a.m.
- Parade starts at 11 a.m.
- 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch
- More information
Jonesborough
- Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Jonesborough
Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade
- Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
- Downtown Erwin
Greeneville
- Dec. 3 starting at 2 p.m.
- Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main
- Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School
- More information
Bluff City
- Dec. 9 starting at 5 p.m.
- Impact Community Center (Former Bluff City Middle School)
- More information
Elizabethton
- Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Elizabethton
- More information
Marion
- Dec. 1 beginning at 7 p.m.
- Downtown Marion
Abingdon
- Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- Main Street, Abingdon
- More information
Other Holiday Events
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights
- Ongoing until Jan. 6
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- More information
The Giving Tree hosted by Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church
- “The Giving Tree” has various items that will be free for people to take and refill as needed
- Set-up starts Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.
- Founders Park, Johnson City
Kid-Made Craft Market
- All items will be sold by kids
- Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – noon
- Summit Leadership Building, 3515 Bristol Highway, Johnson City
Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive
- Bring in a new, unwrapped toy for a child
- Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City
Christmas at the Covered Bridge
- Storytime with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies and more
- Dec. 9 from 3 – 5 p.m.
- Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton
Jingle 5k
- Timed Fun Run through King Commons and Founders Park in Johnson City
- Dec. 10
- Kids race starts at 6:40 p.m. and the 5k starts at 7 p.m.
- More information
Grinchmas at the Covered Bridge
- Gingerbread house smashing with the Grinch, snowball fight and enjoy cookies with the Gingerman man
- Dec. 16 from 3 – 5 p.m.
- Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton
Christmas Movie in the Park: Home Alone
- Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m.
- Edward’s Island Park (commonly known as Kid’s Island during Covered Bridge Days), Elizabethton
- More information
Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum: Christmas Past at the Museum
- Features antique toys, Christmas ornaments, decorations and more from the past
- Runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 14
- Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum, 120 Old State Road
Christmas at the Carter Mansion
- Colonial Christmas tours at the Carter Mansion
- 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton
- More information
Holiday Sip & Shop
- Dec. 1 from 5 – 9 p.m.
- Downtown Elizabethton
- More information
Jonesborough Celebration of Trees
- Attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award”
- Dec. 4 through Dec. 26
- Downtown Jonesborough
Christmas Craft Show for Johnson County
- Features over 60 vendors
- Nov. 24 from 4 – 8 p.m.
- Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Johnson County High School
Allandale Mansion Christmas Tours
- Self-guided tours of the Christmas-decorated mansion
- Cookies and hot cider offered on both days
- Dec. 2 from 1 – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 3 from 1 – 5 p.m.
- 4444 W Stone Dr, Kingsport
- More information
Fort Henry Mall Festivities
- Jolly Jingle Jams feature local choirs, dance groups, musicians and more
- Performances throughout December
- Pictures with Santa
- Dec. 1 through 24
- 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport
- More information