TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Christmas is just around the corner, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events sure to light up your holiday season.

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas parade, tree displays, a chance to see Santa Claus or something else entirely, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy.

Tree Lightings

Johnson City

Kick-off to Candy Land Christmas tree display

Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

King Commons Park

Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee

Tree lighting, winter carnival and more

Nov. 26 beginning at 4 p.m.

Cumberland Street in Downtown Bristol

More information

Jonesborough

Tree lighting, musical performances and Christmas storytelling

Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Jonesborough

More information

Marion

Music, shopping events, kid activities and more

Nov. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Town Hall in Marion

More information

Blountville

Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more

Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126 Blountville

Erwin

Tree lighting, Santa’s Village, food, crafts and more

Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Downtown Erwin

More information

Johnson County

Cookie walk with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas Village, parade

Dec. 2 starting at 10 a.m.

Downtown Mountain City

Bluff City

Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Impact Community Center, Bluff City

More information

Christmas-Themed Performances

Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert

The concerts on Dec. 2 and 3 are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same times.

Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts

Dec. 2, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport

Dec. 3, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College

Tickets

Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy holiday concerts

Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Johnson City Public Library

Dec. 9, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City

Dec. 10, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville

Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee

Dec. 17, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville

More information

Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”

Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College

Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage

Dec. 9, noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage

More information

Intercity Ballet Theatre of Kingsport: “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9, 3 p.m.

Eastman Toy. F Reid Employee Center/Auditorium, Kingsport

More information

For His Glory Productions: “It’s a Wonderful Life!”

Dec. 1-10

394 Glory Road, Blountville

More information

Holiday shows at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia

“Miracle on 34th Street” runs until Dec. 27

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” runs until Dec. 24

“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” runs until Dec. 23

More information

Christmas and Holiday Parades

Johnson City

Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way

Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin

More information

Erwin

Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Begins at Erwin Village Shopping Center, travels down Main Avenue to Love Street

Ends at Erwin Utilities

More information

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department

Nov. 25

Breakfast with Santa from 8 – 10 a.m.

Parade starts at 11 a.m.

106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch

More information

Jonesborough

Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Jonesborough

Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade

Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Erwin

Greeneville

Dec. 3 starting at 2 p.m.

Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main

Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School

More information

Bluff City

Dec. 9 starting at 5 p.m.

Impact Community Center (Former Bluff City Middle School)

More information

Elizabethton

Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Elizabethton

More information

Marion

Dec. 1 beginning at 7 p.m.

Downtown Marion

Abingdon

Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Main Street, Abingdon

More information

Other Holiday Events

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights

Ongoing until Jan. 6

Bristol Motor Speedway

More information

The Giving Tree hosted by Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

“The Giving Tree” has various items that will be free for people to take and refill as needed

Set-up starts Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.

Founders Park, Johnson City

Kid-Made Craft Market

All items will be sold by kids

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – noon

Summit Leadership Building, 3515 Bristol Highway, Johnson City

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive

Bring in a new, unwrapped toy for a child

Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City

Christmas at the Covered Bridge

Storytime with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies and more

Dec. 9 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

Jingle 5k

Timed Fun Run through King Commons and Founders Park in Johnson City

Dec. 10

Kids race starts at 6:40 p.m. and the 5k starts at 7 p.m.

More information

Grinchmas at the Covered Bridge

Gingerbread house smashing with the Grinch, snowball fight and enjoy cookies with the Gingerman man

Dec. 16 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

Christmas Movie in the Park: Home Alone

Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m.

Edward’s Island Park (commonly known as Kid’s Island during Covered Bridge Days), Elizabethton

More information

Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum: Christmas Past at the Museum

Features antique toys, Christmas ornaments, decorations and more from the past

Runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 14

Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum, 120 Old State Road

Christmas at the Carter Mansion

Colonial Christmas tours at the Carter Mansion

1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton

More information

Holiday Sip & Shop

Dec. 1 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Elizabethton

More information

Jonesborough Celebration of Trees

Attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award”

Dec. 4 through Dec. 26

Downtown Jonesborough

Christmas Craft Show for Johnson County

Features over 60 vendors

Nov. 24 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Johnson County High School

Allandale Mansion Christmas Tours

Self-guided tours of the Christmas-decorated mansion

Cookies and hot cider offered on both days

Dec. 2 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 1 – 5 p.m.

4444 W Stone Dr, Kingsport

More information

Fort Henry Mall Festivities

Jolly Jingle Jams feature local choirs, dance groups, musicians and more

Performances throughout December

Pictures with Santa

Dec. 1 through 24

2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport

More information

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout November and December.