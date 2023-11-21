TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Christmas is just around the corner, and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events sure to light up your holiday season.

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas parade, tree displays, a chance to see Santa Claus or something else entirely, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy.

Tree Lightings

Johnson City

  • Kick-off to Candy Land Christmas tree display
  • Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
  • King Commons Park

Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee

  • Tree lighting, winter carnival and more
  • Nov. 26 beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Cumberland Street in Downtown Bristol
  • More information

Jonesborough

  • Tree lighting, musical performances and Christmas storytelling
  • Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Jonesborough
  • More information

Marion

  • Music, shopping events, kid activities and more
  • Nov. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Town Hall in Marion
  • More information

Blountville

  • Victims Remembrance Tree, music performances and more
  • Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
  • Historic Courthouse, 3411 HWY TN-126 Blountville

Erwin

  • Tree lighting, Santa’s Village, food, crafts and more
  • Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Erwin
  • More information

Johnson County

  • Cookie walk with Santa, tree lighting, Christmas Village, parade
  • Dec. 2 starting at 10 a.m.
  • Downtown Mountain City

Bluff City

Christmas-Themed Performances

Annual Milligan University Christmas Concert

  • The concerts on Dec. 2 and 3 are sold out, but the concert will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities from 1-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • The concert will also stream on WJHL.com at the same times.

Symphony of the Mountains “By the Fireside” holiday concerts

  • Dec. 2, 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, Kingsport
  • Dec. 3, 3 p.m. at McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College
  • Tickets

Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy holiday concerts

  • Dec. 4, 6 p.m., Johnson City Public Library
  • Dec. 9, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City
  • Dec. 10, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville
  • Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tennessee
  • Dec. 17, 5:30 – 10 p.m., Biltmore Estate, Asheville
  • More information

Bristol Ballet Co. Presents ”The Nutcracker”

  • Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College
  • Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage
  • Dec. 9, noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Bristol stage
  • More information

Intercity Ballet Theatre of Kingsport: “The Nutcracker”

  • Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
  • Eastman Toy. F Reid Employee Center/Auditorium, Kingsport
  • More information

For His Glory Productions: “It’s a Wonderful Life!”

Holiday shows at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia

  • “Miracle on 34th Street” runs until Dec. 27
  • “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” runs until Dec. 24
  • “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” runs until Dec. 23
  • More information

Christmas and Holiday Parades

Johnson City

  • Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way
  • Ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin
  • More information

Erwin

  • Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Begins at Erwin Village Shopping Center, travels down Main Avenue to Love Street
  • Ends at Erwin Utilities
  • More information

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department

  • Nov. 25
  • Breakfast with Santa from 8 – 10 a.m.
  • Parade starts at 11 a.m.
  • 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch
  • More information

Jonesborough

  • Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Jonesborough

Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade

  • Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Downtown Erwin

Greeneville

  • Dec. 3 starting at 2 p.m.
  • Starts on Bohannon Avenue and travels through Main Street, downtown Greeneville and West Main
  • Ends at Marson and West Main Streets in front of Cresent School
  • More information

Bluff City

  • Dec. 9 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Impact Community Center (Former Bluff City Middle School)
  • More information

Elizabethton

Marion

  • Dec. 1 beginning at 7 p.m.
  • Downtown Marion

Abingdon

Other Holiday Events

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights

The Giving Tree hosted by Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

  • “The Giving Tree” has various items that will be free for people to take and refill as needed
  • Set-up starts Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.
  • Founders Park, Johnson City

Kid-Made Craft Market

  • All items will be sold by kids
  • Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – noon
  • Summit Leadership Building, 3515 Bristol Highway, Johnson City

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority Toy Drive

  • Bring in a new, unwrapped toy for a child
  • Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Doe Mountain Recreation Area, 1203 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City

Christmas at the Covered Bridge

  • Storytime with Santa, hot chocolate, cookies and more
  • Dec. 9 from 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

Jingle 5k

  • Timed Fun Run through King Commons and Founders Park in Johnson City
  • Dec. 10
  • Kids race starts at 6:40 p.m. and the 5k starts at 7 p.m.
  • More information

Grinchmas at the Covered Bridge

  • Gingerbread house smashing with the Grinch, snowball fight and enjoy cookies with the Gingerman man
  • Dec. 16 from 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton

Christmas Movie in the Park: Home Alone

  • Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m.
  • Edward’s Island Park (commonly known as Kid’s Island during Covered Bridge Days), Elizabethton
  • More information

Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum: Christmas Past at the Museum

  • Features antique toys, Christmas ornaments, decorations and more from the past
  • Runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 14
  • Surgoinsville Area Archives & Museum, 120 Old State Road

Christmas at the Carter Mansion

  • Colonial Christmas tours at the Carter Mansion
  • 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton
  • More information

Holiday Sip & Shop

Jonesborough Celebration of Trees

  • Attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award”
  • Dec. 4 through Dec. 26
  • Downtown Jonesborough

Christmas Craft Show for Johnson County

  • Features over 60 vendors
  • Nov. 24 from 4 – 8 p.m.
  • Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Johnson County High School

Allandale Mansion Christmas Tours

  • Self-guided tours of the Christmas-decorated mansion
  • Cookies and hot cider offered on both days
  • Dec. 2 from 1 – 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 3 from 1 – 5 p.m.
  • 4444 W Stone Dr, Kingsport
  • More information

Fort Henry Mall Festivities

  • Jolly Jingle Jams feature local choirs, dance groups, musicians and more
  • Performances throughout December
  • Pictures with Santa
  • Dec. 1 through 24
  • 2101 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport
  • More information
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout November and December.