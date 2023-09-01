TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Monday, Sept. 4 is Labor Day, and if you’re looking for a way to get out and enjoy the warm weather around the Tri-Cities for your long weekend, News Channel 11 has you covered.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4.

The Musket Bowl

Daniel Boone High School will host David Crockett High School for the 53rd annual Musket Bowl on Friday.

If you can’t catch the game in person, be sure to watch it live on ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com beginning at 7 p.m.

Upper East Tennessee Celtic Festival

The Appalachian Highland Celts’ Upper East Tennessee Celtic Festival runs from Friday to Sunday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the rich Celtic heritage, participate in games, enjoy live music, vendors, sports and more.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Chuckey Doak High School Band Bash

A band bash will be held at Chuckey Doak High School on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The bash will feature live music, a dance for grades 6-12, local vendors, food, a silent auction and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards new uniforms for the Chuckey Doak High School band.

Food City Race at Lonesome Pine

The Food City Race at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia will kick off on Saturday with pre-race ceremonies beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the race at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000

Youtuber Cleetus McFarland and friends return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature a stunt jump, a burnout competition, the Bristol 1000 race and more.

For more information and a full schedule, click here.

Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention

The Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention returns on Saturday and Sunday to Heritage Hall in Mountain City.

The convention will feature competitions, music, awards and more. For more information, click here.

“How We Chill” Music and Arts Festival

Enjoy live music, art vendors, food, disc golf, cornhole, camping and more at the “How We Chill” Music and Arts Festival in Chillhowie, Virginia on Saturday.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. at 1291 Arden Lane. For more information, click here.

Covered Bridge Jams

Shooter will perform at Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams beginning at 7 p.m. in Covered Bridge Park.

Labor Day Yoga Hike at Bays Mountain

The hike will feature a 1.7-mile-long section of the Lakeside Trail and a local yoga instructor will teach standing yoga poses while challenging strength, flexibility and balance.

The class starts on Monday at 11 a.m. and ends around 12:15 p.m. The cost is $6 per person and is limited to 15 people.

To sign up, click here.