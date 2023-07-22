ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — People in Erwin now have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooth, as a bake shop named The Bellflower opened its doors for the first time on Saturday.

The shop specializes in breads, pies and cakes and is located on Main Street in downtown Erwin.

The Bellflower’s co-owner Hannah Hensley said she and her sister decided to ramp their bread-baking and selling game up from the farmer’s market to a concrete store in the heart of Erwin.

“I decided to purchase it, and with my sister, to run the business because we wanted to be able to provide wholesome and comforting foods and breads, especially sourdough breads, to our community and surrounding communities,” she said.

Although the pair hosted customers for the first time on Saturday, they said their official opening day is on Tuesday. The Bellflower’s business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 6 and on Saturdays from 9 to 2.